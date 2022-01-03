Verlo Mattress Awards Another Franchise
Stieg Nystrom Continues a Family Tradition with New Store in Brentwood, MissouriBRENTWOOD, MO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verlo Mattress, the #1 consumer direct mattress franchise, is proud to announce that it has awarded its sixth franchise of 2021 to Stieg Nystrom, of St. Charles, Missouri. This is the second Verlo Mattress franchise awarded to Nystrom, who plans to open a second store in Brentwood, Missouri, in 2022.
The new store continues a family tradition for Nystrom, whose father owned a Verlo Mattress franchise for 30 years. In fact, the Verlo name comes from his great aunt Verna. “Our family has been focused on a good night’s sleep for as long as Verlo Mattress has been around,” Nystrom said. “My dad did it for 30 years, and I’ll be selling them for another 30 years.”
Verlo Mattress offers sleep technology and a variety of sleep products designed for the individual customer. The Brentwood store will offer the same quality hand-made, custom mattresses, along with pillows, adjustable bases, and other sleep technology products that Verlo Mattress is famous for.
As a local mattress store, Verlo Mattress customers can be sure that the mattresses they purchase are locally made to fit their particular sleep needs. “Everybody deserves a good night’s sleep,” Nystrom said. “Verlo mattresses are designed for that great night’s sleep you’ve been waiting for.”
Verlo Mattress is a franchise business and has become one of the fastest-growing mattress companies in the country. Nystrom said a Verlo Mattress franchise is a terrific small local business opportunity. “I can’t recommend Verlo Mattress franchises highly enough,” Nystrom said. “Not only is a Verlo mattress a high-quality product, it’s also rewarding to know you are helping your local community. It’s great to know you’re helping your neighbors get the good night’s sleep they deserve.”
The grand opening for the Brentwood, MO, store will be announced later in 2022.
Verlo Mattress’ Bobby Cleveland, Director of Franchise Development, said he was excited to add the sixth store this year, and he welcomed Nystrom’s second store. "We are very proud to see Steig taking the next steps in his journey with Verlo Mattress,” Cleveland said. “He embodies what it means to be a Verlo Mattress franchisee who invests in his business, his team, and the community. Don't take my word for it, take one look at his Google reviews and you know he genuinely cares about getting his customers the right mattress for their needs."
This is the 6th franchise Verlo Mattress has awarded in 2021. Verlo Mattress awarded franchises in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens Florida, Hickory and Charlotte North Carolina, and Glendale Wisconsin.
If you are interested in the possibility of becoming an owner of a #1 consumer direct mattress franchise, Contact Bobby Cleveland, Director of Franchise Development at bcleveland@verlo.com 414-585-8916 or visit https://www.franchising.verlo.com
Verlo Mattress is passionate about helping people find the right sleep products. Verlo mattresses are sold at consumer-direct prices and serviced locally with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee. Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress has locations in five states – Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Georgia.
Ira Klusendorf
Verlo
email us here