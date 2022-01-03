Submit Release
Two Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers Attorneys Recognized as “Top Lawyers” by Boston Magazine

Ed Tarlow and Bill Rodgers of Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers have been named "Top Lawyers" by Boston Magazine.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. has announced that two of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized as 2021 “Top Lawyers” by Boston Magazine. Edward D. Tarlow was honored for his work in Trust & Estate Law, while William R. Rodgers was recognized in the Corporate Law category. This is the first year Boston Magazine has recognized the region’s leading attorneys. Both Tarlow and Rodgers are among the founding members of the firm.

Ed Tarlow has played a key role in the firm’s development, and is a founding director of The Business Coalition, a non-profit organization that encourages and assists foreign-based companies to conduct business in the United States. Ed was also a founding member and President of the Family Business Association, Inc., and former President of the New England Chapter of the Family Firm Institute. He was selected as Estate Planner of the Year 2003 by Boston Estate Planning Council and received the SBANE Community Service Award in 2007.

Bill Rodgers was Chair of the firm’s Corporate Department for more than 25 years. He serves as general counsel for a wide range of clients in addition to managing engagements in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, management led buyouts, strategic alliances and joint ventures, corporate formations and operations, commercial transactions, shareholder disputes, and commercial real estate transactions. He was named 2020 U.S. News Lawyer of the Year for Closely Held Companies and Family Owned Businesses.

To compile the inaugural list of the 1,099 best lawyers in the region, Boston Magazine invited lawyers in the area to nominate up to three of their peers in a select number of specialties. The top vote-getters in each specialty were then reviewed by an advisory board of select lawyers, chosen for their credentials and the high number of votes they received.

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. is located in the Prudential Center in Boston, MA. The firm’s practice areas include Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Estate Planning & Administration, Family Business, Family Law, Hospitality Law, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Real Estate, and Taxation. For additional information, visit www.tbhr-law.com, or call (617) 218-2000.

