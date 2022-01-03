Alcohol Overuse Screening HealthViewX logo

HealthViewX launches Alcohol Overuse Screening and Counseling solution that addresses a vital challenge encountered by providers in alcohol screening.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthViewX, a leading global healthcare technology company, announced the launch of its Alcohol Overuse Screening and Counseling solution that addresses a vital challenge encountered by providers in alcohol screening while reducing administrative burdens.

According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC),

38 Million – At least 38 million adults drink in excess

$224 Billion – Excessive drinking causes about 88,000 deaths in the US each year and costs the economy about $224 billion

1 in 6 – Only 1 in 6 adults talk with their doctor, nurse, or other health professional about their drinking

25% – Alcohol screening and counseling can reduce the amount consumed by 25% in those who drink too much

HealthViewX empowers practices to streamline Medicare Alcohol Overuse Screenings and Brief Counseling with accurate eligibility checks, patient-centric questionnaires, and reporting modules.

The solution is an effective and reliable screening tool for detecting risky and harmful drinking patterns. With this HIPAA-compliant solution, the screening and counseling reports and the billing summary meeting the Medicare audit requirements can be generated automatically.

“A sobering outcome of the global pandemic has been a significant spike in adult alcohol consumption. Our solution is intended to help our clinician partners and organizations address this clear and present danger. We continue to ideate and deploy solutions that help drive long-term sustainable change.”, said Subbiah Viswanathan, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthViewX.

Alcohol overuse screening and counseling services are provided by health systems including primary care practices, OB/GYN practices, emergency departments, and trauma centers. All adults on Medicare qualify for an annual alcohol misuse screening.

About HealthViewX: (A Payoda Technology, Inc. Company)

HealthViewX is an end-to-end care orchestration technology company that enables superior convenience and seamless integration of the clinical and service experience of patients, physicians, and provider entities by leveraging its proprietary software platform and comprehensive solution portfolio.

Its digital transformation moonshot is aimed at building a human-centric healthcare ecosystem to change the patient experience and enhance the provider-patient partnership. HealthViewX is a spin-off from parent company Payoda Technology, Inc., and is headquartered in the U.S., with offices in major cities across the world. For more information, visit www.healthviewx.com