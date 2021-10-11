HealthViewX launches HealthBridge, a Healthcare Interoperability Engine

HealthViewX logo HealthViewX HealthBridge Interoperability Engine

An end-to-end orchestration platform to overcome the healthcare data interoperability challenges across multiple health information systems.

October 11, 2021

HealthViewX, a leading global healthcare technology company, announced the launch of its proprietary cutting-edge Healthcare Interoperability Engine, HealthBridge.

HealthBridge enables end-to-end care orchestration with bi-directional health information system integrations such as EMR/EHRs, HMS, PHMS, LIS, etc. The Interoperability Engine supports API, HL7 v2, JSON, XML, FHIR (DSTU2 and R4), and custom integrations (DB, File based) format.

Conventional EHRs were not designed to act as an anchor for population health management. In fact, nearly 80% of EHRs are unstructured and often siloed.

According to research posted by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology concerning non-federal acute care hospitals in the U.S.,

- Only 46% of hospitals had required patient information from outside providers or sources available electronically at the point of care

- 55% of hospitals named their exchange partners’ EHR systems’ lack of ability to receive data as a barrier to interoperability

- Only 38% of hospitals had the ability to use or integrate healthcare data from outside sources into their own EHRs without manual entry.

HealthBridge has the ability to communicate the data between multiple health systems seamlessly while its integration is simple, secure, and scalable. The key differentiators of HealthBridge include

- Data exchange through various modes (HL7, FHIR, DB Connection, JSON, etc.)

- Ability to interact with both on-prem and cloud-hosted applications

- Flexible model based on the need/source that is imported from the application

- Not limited to any specific external Healthcare applications

“Interoperability barriers and data liquidity challenges are structural issues that continue to pose significant hindrances to optimal clinical outcomes. Healthbridge is our proprietary product that addresses these twin problems head-on successfully. Healthbridge is an important addition to our digital product suite of services as it allows us to seamlessly connect stakeholders and information systems across the entire longitudinal journey of a patient”, said Subbiah Viswanathan, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthViewX.



About HealthViewX: (A Payoda Technology, Inc. Company)

HealthViewX is an end-to-end care orchestration technology company that enables superior convenience and seamless integration of the clinical and service experience of patients, physicians, and provider entities by leveraging its proprietary software platform and comprehensive solution portfolio.

Its digital transformation moonshot is aimed at building a human-centric healthcare ecosystem to change the patient experience and enhance the provider-patient partnership. HealthViewX is a spin-off from parent company Payoda Technology, Inc., and is headquartered in the U.S., with offices in major cities across the world. For more information, visit www.healthviewx.com

