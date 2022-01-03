HealthViewX launches Medicare Remote Therapeutic Monitoring solution

Remote Therapeutic Monitoring HealthViewX logo

HealthViewX RTM solution empowers physicians to track non-physiologic data of patients seamlessly and allows for the precise adjustment of care plans.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthViewX, a leading global healthcare technology company, announced the launch of its Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) solution that empowers providers to monitor the non-physiologic data of patients and seamlessly bill for Medicare RTM services.

The CMS proposed Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) to complement the existing suite of Remote Physiological Monitoring (RPM) codes covered under Medicare. RTM is designed for the management of patients using medical devices that collect non-physiological data.

The new RTM codes are intended to expand the scope and reach of digital health technologies to reimburse the monitoring of non-physiologic data like musculoskeletal and respiratory system status, therapy/medication adherence, therapy/medication response, and more.

“In the United States, emergency department visits related to medication non-adherence cost more than $300 billion in a year”

HealthViewX RTM solution enables physicians to track non-physiologic data of patients utilizing medical devices seamlessly and allows for the precise adjustment of care plans to enable the best possible patient outcomes.

Using HealthViewX RTM, physicians can ensure patients are properly taking their medications and manage responses to those medications, by encouraging them to self-report information on these measures.

"The Remote Therapeutic Monitoring solution is a significant expansion to the comprehensive suite of services on the HealthViewX HOPE platform. As more and more care continues to gets rendered outside the confines of traditional care settings we continue to lead from the front in helping our clinician partners make a significant impact in the lives of the patients and communities they serve ”, said Subbiah Viswanathan, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthViewX.

By implementing the HealthViewX RTM solution, healthcare providers can

Increase Reimbursements

Improve Health Outcomes

Reduce Emergency/Urgent Care Visits

Enhance Practice Efficiency

Improve MIPS Scores



About HealthViewX: (A Payoda Technology, Inc. Company)

HealthViewX is an end-to-end care orchestration technology company that enables superior convenience and seamless integration of the clinical and service experience of patients, physicians, and provider entities by leveraging its proprietary software platform and comprehensive solution portfolio.

Its digital transformation moonshot is aimed at building a human-centric healthcare ecosystem to change the patient experience and enhance the provider-patient partnership. HealthViewX is a spin-off from parent company Payoda Technology, Inc., and is headquartered in the U.S., with offices in major cities across the world. For more information, visit www.healthviewx.com