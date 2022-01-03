MEDIA ADVISORY: Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee Will Meet Virtually Jan. 4

The Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee (JJAC) will meet via Webex on Tuesday, Jan. 4. from 10 a.m. to noon.

Created as part of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act within S.L. 2017-57, the JJAC is tasked with developing an implementation plan for raising the age of juvenile jurisdiction, monitoring implementation and as needed, providing additional recommendations to the General Assembly.

AGENDA: 10 a.m. -- Greeting and Review of Minutes from 10/29/2021 Meeting: Honorable Gary Frank & Mr. Bill D. Davis

10:10 a.m. -- JJAC Report Content Review: William L. Lassiter, Deputy Secretary for Juvenile Justice & Kimberly Quintus, Juvenile Justice

11:20 a.m. -- JJAC Report Content Modifications 11:30 a.m. -- Vote on JJAC Report Contents: JJAC members

11:45 a.m. -- Public Comment/New Business (Public comment can be entered via chat or online) 12 p.m. -- Next Steps & Chairs' Direction: Honorable Garry Frank & Mr. Bill D. Davis

TO STREAM ONLINE/FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please click here for instructions on how to view this meeting online, as well as the meeting’s agenda and associated materials.

###