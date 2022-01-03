NOTE: The Maine State Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a news conference at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, regarding a missing Naples man.

The Maine State Police is assisting the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. Both agencies are seeking the public’s help in locating 67-year-old Mark Conley of Naples. Mr. Conley is a white male, 5’8” tall, 200 lbs., with balding hair, blue eyes, and a grey goatee. Conley’s family is very concerned for his well-being after not showing up for a Christmas gathering. Mr. Conley was last seen on December 24, 2021, in the Lewiston area. Mr. Conley lives in Naples and drives a Silver 2016 Jeep Patriot bearing Maine license plate 5823XK. Anyone who has information concerning Mr. Conley’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement. A photograph of Mr. Conley is attached.