Lynn Storen
# of School Visits conducted – 0
# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2
# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0
# of DV Arrests – 0
12-31-21
Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Carolyn Sutherland (Curioli) (27) of Edmunds for Operating After Suspension and Operating without a License in Edmonds.
Corporal Blaine Silk investigated a personal injury auto accident on the Hog Bay Road in Franklin. Investigation continues.
12-31-21
Trooper Jarid Leonard arrested Jeffrey Lynn (39) of Gouldsboro during a traffic stop in Steuben. Jeffrey was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol.
01-02-22
Corporal Jeff Taylor responded to a two-vehicle crash in Harrington where one of the operators, Matthew Hurlbert (39) of Harrington, was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol.