# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

12-31-21

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Carolyn Sutherland (Curioli) (27) of Edmunds for Operating After Suspension and Operating without a License in Edmonds.

Corporal Blaine Silk investigated a personal injury auto accident on the Hog Bay Road in Franklin. Investigation continues.

12-31-21

Trooper Jarid Leonard arrested Jeffrey Lynn (39) of Gouldsboro during a traffic stop in Steuben. Jeffrey was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol.

01-02-22