On Sunday, December 26, 2021, at approximately 8:52 pm, a 911 call was received from 47 Tranquility Lane in Perry reporting a male subject had been shot. Police officers from Pleasant Point PD and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as well as EMTs arrived at the residence to find the victim, 50-year-old Jason “Cowboy” Aubuchon of Eastport, had been shot. Aubuchon was transported to Calais hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate the death. Aubuchon was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy was performed on Monday, December 27, 2021. The death was ruled a homicide. Members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team processed the residence while detectives continued to investigate the circumstances of the death. On Thursday, December 30, 2021, an arrest warrant for the charge of murder was obtained for 40-year-old Danielle Wheeler of Perry. Wheeler who was Aubuchon’s ex-girlfriend was located in Perry and was arrested without incident. Wheeler was transported to the Washington County Jail. Her initial appearance has not been determined.