IFTM Open Day will be held on coming Sunday (9 Jan) both online and offline

MACAU, January 3 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is going to hold an Open Day on 9 January 2022, aiming at Macao residents, especially the secondary school graduating students to learn more about IFTM and its programmes through sharing sessions and various activities.

The Open Day will take place from 1345 to 1800 at the Forward Building of IFTM Taipa Campus. There will be student ambassadors guiding residents around the campus. In addition, a programme and admission information station will be set up to provide programme information for fresh secondary school graduates, where they can register for programmes on the spot. During the Open Day, two programme sharing sessions and lucky draw will be organised, both online and offline. Current students, faculty members, and alumni will share moments from their lives on campus and their career development after graduation. Besides, our training hotel, Pousada de Mong-Há at Mong- Há campus will also be opened for you to explore on 9 Jan!

A number of workshops will be offered during the Open Day under the themes of eco-crafts, coffee, mocktails, tea art, sports and more, as well as cooking demonstrations and experiences, allowing residents to experience the rich and diverse programme content and campus life of IFTM. There will also be game booths, food stalls, outdoor café and a mini-concert, which will bring a lively and exciting Open Day to the residents.

To facilitate residents’ accessibility to the Open Day activities, IFTM will arrange circular shuttle bus service on 9 Jan. Route 1: Taipa Central Park and Taipa campus: depart every half hour from 1315 to 1715 from Block 15 of Nova City (opposite Taipa Central Park), Rua de Coimbra, Taipa. Route 2: depart every half hour from 1300 to 1700 from Mong-Há Campus (bus stop down the Mong-Há Hill).

For more information, please contact IFTM Public Relations Team at 8598 3143/ 85983046.