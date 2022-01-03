Jan 3, 2022 marks the Grand Narrative of The SPH’s 45th Birthday. 31 Cities worldwide celebrate SPH Nithyananda Day
The SPH welcomed dignitaries who joined the celebration via 2-way video conferencing and delivered a ground-breaking speech to the world.MONTCLAIR, CA, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gist of the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam’s message on this auspicious KAILASA’s SPH Nithyananda day celebration:
Let us enlighten humanity and all beings. Enlightenment, conscious breakthrough is no more a luxury, it is a survival need. We human beings have lived an unconscious life and destroyed everything around us, especially in the last 100 years the deforestation, the damage we caused to the environment and the collective negativity we increased is unimaginable. We are going too fast towards destroying the only home we have - planet Earth. So enlightenment, consciousness centric lifestyle, reviving the enlightened civilization is no more luxury - it is a survival need.
KAILASA, the only surviving ancient enlightened Hindu civilization, is working intensely, sincerely, uniting all the nations recognized by the United Nations, and unrecognized nations, civilizations, ethnic groups, matriarchal civilizations, the whole humanity, for reviving this consciousness based enlightened civilization.
It is time we bring a consciousness centric lifestyle, whether as small as what we eat for breakfast or as important as our policies about other nations. In every level it is time we bring conscious centric policies, enlightenment centric ideas, non-violence and coexistence centric values. Hinduism very clearly declares ‘ahimsa paramo dharmah’ - the ultimate cosmic law is non-violence. We bring non-violence in our plate to our decisions and policies towards other nations.
In every level it is time to bring this ancient enlightened civilization values, the enlightened lifestyle, superconscious lifestyle, value centric lifestyle, cosmic values, the natural law of the cosmos - we use sanskrit word 'dharma' (natural law of cosmos) - the dharma centric values, principles, policies, whether in personal level or in the level of our families or the team with which we work or society in which we live or nation which we serve or planet Earth in which we are surviving.
If this generation of human beings wake up, we are going to leave a better planet Earth for the next generation. If we don't, I don't want to say what will be the result, because there will not be anything left!
So, we all conscious human beings have the responsibility to unite all the nations, to revive ethical environmentalism.
We have to unite all the nations for consciousness studies and practices; we have to unite all the nations to preserve, teach, live, ancient enlightened sciences.
We have to bring enlightenment centric policies, principles immediately to protect the environment, to bring gender equality, to bring real health, not to use human beings as the resource for the pharmaceutical industry.We should focus more and more on bringing life positivity at every level.
All this work that KAILASA has done from 1994 to 2022 is not done just by me alone. First, the grace of Paramashiva, Paramashiva Shakti, all the divine Gods and Goddesses of KAILASA and all of you who got the glimpse of enlightenment through me, who stood with me, only you all are able to make this huge mission now evolve literally as the ancient civilizational nation.
This is the First Nation for all Hindus. By the grace of Paramashiva, I want to reveal to the whole world that we do have a sovereign territory gifted to us by more than one country. Of course it’s a small territory but we do have clearly, legally given as per the Vienna convention, Sovereign territories in more than one place for KAILASA; and in few countries, kind of autonomous, semi-sovereign, small islands were given to us; and diplomatic relationship is established with few dozen countries; and many countries have established the sister city agreements, the embassy relationship, spiritual embassy relationship; and many levels of recognition and diplomatic tie ups.
All this was possible, not just by me alone but millions of all of you, born, living, practicing, Hindus all over the world who are working tirelessly to revive the ancient enlightened Hindu civilization.
Of course, I wanted to tell all of you, we are not just a territory centric nation. We have a small territory but we are more of a civilizational nation. We want to revive this spiritual ecosystem wherever human beings are living. Every awakened human being’s heart is the territory of KAILASA. We have land, island also on planet earth but our real territory is in every awakened human being’s heart. It is time KAILASA starts working more and more sincerely, uniting the nations for our declared goals, declared purposes.
KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda Day is celebrated in many countries and in more than 30 cities. I thank all of you, all the cities for this honor. Everyone who has given the proclamation, I thank all of you sincerely and I dedicate this whole honor to humanity. All the important guests, devotees, disciples, citizens of KAILASA, I thank all of you for being here, and, I sincerely thank all the cities celebrating Nithyanand Day today all over the world, in many countries. I thank all of you who supported us, who helped us, to protect our Hindu men and women. In many of your countries, you have given refuge, you have given asylum. Thank you all.
I also want to thank the United Nations for recognizing the persecution done on KAILASA and done on KAILASA’s SPH, in multilevel assasination attempts, lawfares, and hate speech, and all the attacks done by Hindumisia people, and whatnot.
Every city which has signed diplomatic relationship with us; every country which has given small land as a sovereign territory for KAILASA; every country which has given a small land with autonomous status, semi-sovereign status, and every country which has given refuge, asylum to persecuted Hindus..I just sincerely want to thank all of you, once again for helping us, to revive this ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation.
