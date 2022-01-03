Submit Release
News Search

There were 168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,550 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  21A4000037

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jonathan Duncan                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  01/02/2021 at approximately 2357 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W. Thomas Rd. & Oregon Rd.

VIOLATION:  Driving Under the Influence – Refusal, Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

 

ACCUSED:  Reilly Crapo                                               

AGE:  28   

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lunenburg, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

            On 01/02/2022 at approximately 2357 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from the intersection of W. Thomas Rd. and Oregon Rd. in the town of Concord. The caller advised an unknown individual had driven off the road and through their fence. The individual then continued up W. Thomas Road. striking a mailbox prior to crossing the road again and becoming stuck in the ditch. Troopers arrived on scene and discovered the male had fled the scene on foot. A K9 track was conducted, and the accused, Reilly Crapo, was located at his residence on W. Thomas Rd. a short distance away. While speaking to Crapo signs of impairment were observed and he was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. At the completion of the tests, Crapo was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Crapo was later released on a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above offenses.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/18/2022        

COURT:  Essex County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A     

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.