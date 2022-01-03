St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal, LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A4000037

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Duncan

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/02/2021 at approximately 2357 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W. Thomas Rd. & Oregon Rd.

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence – Refusal, Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

ACCUSED: Reilly Crapo

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/02/2022 at approximately 2357 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from the intersection of W. Thomas Rd. and Oregon Rd. in the town of Concord. The caller advised an unknown individual had driven off the road and through their fence. The individual then continued up W. Thomas Road. striking a mailbox prior to crossing the road again and becoming stuck in the ditch. Troopers arrived on scene and discovered the male had fled the scene on foot. A K9 track was conducted, and the accused, Reilly Crapo, was located at his residence on W. Thomas Rd. a short distance away. While speaking to Crapo signs of impairment were observed and he was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. At the completion of the tests, Crapo was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Crapo was later released on a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2022

COURT: Essex County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.