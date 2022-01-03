CAVRNUS, THE WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL METAVERSE BUILDER, RELEASES 2022.1 TO DELIVER TRUE-TO-LIFE EXPERIENCES ANYWHERE

Cavrnus 2022.1 enables any enterprise, brand or creator to design, build and share their vision of immersive reality with anyone, anywhere, on any device!

CARLSBAD, CA, USA, January 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavrnus , Inc. rings in the New Year with the release of Cavrnus™ 2022.1 to enable the most human and life-like multi-person metaverse experiences yet. Updates to the Cavrnus render pipeline, and all of the platform’s materials, allows Cavrnus to deliver realistic lights and shadows that bring any metaverse–from virtual product showrooms to NFT galleries to training simulations–to life. Improvements to the SDK, including fully-featured plug-ins for Unity and Unreal Engine, make it even easier for enterprises, brands, and creators to design, build, share, and experience their version of the metaverse.CEO and Co-founder, Anthony Duca shares, “The metaverse is here, and with this latest Cavrnus release we are delivering the most robust metaverse builder platform for all enterprises to share their immersive reality visions without sacrificing visual quality. We believe 2022 will be a breakthrough year for adoption driven by ever more realistic, immersive and human interactions in the metaverse.”STUNNING HIGH FIDELITY VISUALS AND LIGHTING WITH THE UNITY URP UPGRADEThe upgrade from Unity’s built-in render pipeline to Universal Render Pipeline (URP) and new materials deliver stunning visuals with life-like lighting, shadows, improved resolution, and better performance across all devices.The new materials include more intuitive standard parameters along with advanced options such as emissive intensity, fresnel strength, normal map, smoothness map, and ambient occlusion map to customize each object’s appearance in the metaverse.NEW UNREAL ENGINE AND UNITY PLUG-IN RELEASESDevelopers, designers, and artists can build their metaverses easier while maximizing their existing 3D data workflows with Cavrnus most versatile SDK yet. The SDK now includes plug-ins for interactive content setup with Unity and Unreal Engine as well as a cross-platform WebRTC voice and streaming video plug-in. The new Unreal Engine plugin easily turns any UE project into an amazing multi-person, interactive metaverse experience.HOLOSCRIPTING ADDS POWER AND FLEXIBILITYDeveloped in cooperation with customers, Cavrnus new and improved holoscripting makes it even easier to create the most immersive, multi-person extended reality experiences in the metaverse. Write one script that delivers the contextually correct experience for a microverse across desktop, tablet, VR and AR.META QUEST 2 PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTSMeta Quest 2 .apk now supports the high performance Vulkan API and runs at 60 fps for the smoothest and sharpest untethered metaverse experience available.The release of 2022.1 demonstrates Cavrnus vision and commitment to enable the builders of the metaverse to create interactive experiences that connect meaningfully with every one of their audiences.ABOUT CAVRNUS, INC. Cavrnus, Inc. is an extended reality technology company, focused on enabling enterprises to build immersive mixed reality experiences across teams, partners, and customers for connected growth. The company’s lead product is Cavrnus™, a robust metaverse builder platform with features that enable transformative and multi-functional experiences that merge the physical and digital into a new connected reality. For more information, visit http://www.cavrn.us