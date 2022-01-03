Dylan Lemay and Dr Krystyna Shepetiuk Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Dylan Lemay, #1 food and beverage creator on TikTok Dr Krystyna Shepetiuk, founder and CEO of BioX Unlimited

“When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive-to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.” — Marcus Aurelius” — Dr Krystyna Shepetiuk, founder and CEO of BioX Unlimited

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned when it comes to doing this, when it comes to even creating content, but also starting a business, is that the best thing you can do is just ask for help. If you don’t know how to find a good manufacturer, just ask the people around you that have done it before. The thing is, the biggest thing that you can use when starting something new is learning from the experiences of others. You’re going to save yourself so much time and so much heartache if you find somebody experienced that’s already done the work before. And then you’ll learn your way from them, but also from your own failures and mistakes along the way as well.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

That’s a really good question. I feel like if I was further along, I’d be able to answer this lot easier. Because like, we are still in such a foundational phase. I think one big thing that I wish I would have known at the beginning, was what I just answered the last question, which is just ask for help when you need it. Because at the beginning of all of this, I was kind of afraid to do that. But I realized that all these people around me want to see me succeed. They want to help me the best they can. And I just have to ask them, or they’ll never know that I need help.

The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crises. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way. Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Unfortunately, our country is not healthy, and I believe this is a massive crisis. We are overworked, overwhelmed, over stressed, obese and physically inactive.

I remember signing up my daughter for summer camp, and being disappointed with the lunch menu which included pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, and other low nutritional value foods. I was extremely disappointed that my kids will be exposed to all these impostor foods, with no benefits except to fill up their bellies.

With this new awakening, I knew that I wanted my kids to be exposed to real foods, to eat the kinds of foods I ate as a child, until age 11, as I grew up in Ukraine. My favorite sweet treats consisted of berries we picked in the forest, homegrown strawberries, gooseberries, red and black currant, cherries, apples, pears, plums. We had a homemade cake a few times a year during major holidays, as our budget allowed. We had our chickens, ducks, goats, and a cow. Likewise, we even had our orchard. Furthermore, we did not have processed foods and practiced regenerative farming. Thinking back, every family had a full abundance of true organic products, however, with modernization and progress worldwide, most people became addicted to processed foods and sugar.

Currently, at home, healing from within became my go-to therapy, instead of my medicine cabinet. I started using food as medicine, incorporating the rainbow of foods on each plate, adding prebiotic foods like asparagus, chicory root, and probiotic foods like sauerkraut. We eat 5–7 servings of fruits and vegetables per day, anti-inflammatory herbs. The language in my house changed. My 3 and 5-year-old started distinguishing junk foods with low nutritional value, from healthy foods with high nutritional value. They would discuss it in school, at their grandparent’s house, and among other kids of the same age. Our thinking changed. I stopped thinking about what others around me want and do, and instead, focused on what I want.

Finish reading the interview here

