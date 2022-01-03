Baton Rouge Fire Prevention Chief Set to Retire After 31 Years of Service
Chief Fort has always been known for his love of people and sense of humor. Here he is shortly after being promoted to Fire Inspector I in 2006.
Chief Fort was promoted to Chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau in 2020, and is seen here receiving his certificate from Chief Ed. Smith, who also retired in 2021.
Baton Rouge Fire Prevention Chief Richard C. Fort is retiring after 31 years of service to the citizens of Baton Rouge
In 2008, he was promoted to Inspector II. In 2019, he was promoted to Assistant Chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau. In 2020, he was promoted to Chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau.
During his career, Chief Fort helped to improve the fire prevention program. He worked tirelessly to ensure that Baton Rouge was a leader in improved building and fire code standards. Some of the notable accomplishments made during Chief Fort's tenure include:
•Improved building inspections
•Increased number of public outreach events
•Increased public education of fire and life safety
•Improved building and fire code enforcement
Chief Fort believes that he is leaving the department on a good trajectory for continued growth. He stated, "We have an excellent team of inspectors that strive to provide the best service possible for the residents of Baton Rouge. I am proud to have served alongside them."
Chief Fort is originally from Baton Rouge, LA. He attended the University of New Orleans in New Orleans. He has been married to his wife Cherita for 28 years, and together they have two daughters, Kaelin, 27, and Tayler, 24.
Chief Fort stated, "I am looking forward to spending more time with my family. This new chapter in my life will allow me to help others achieve their goals. I am excited about this next journey."
We wish to congratulate Chief Fort on his retirement and thank him for all of his hard work for the citizens of Baton Rouge.
There will be a party held in honor of his service on Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 11 AM in the Baton Rouge Fire Department headquarters training room at:
8011 Merle Gustafson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Anyone is welcome to attend.
