Baton Rouge Fire Prevention Chief Set to Retire After 31 Years of Service

Baton Rouge Fire Prevention Chief Richard C. Fort Set to Retire After 31 Years of Service

Chief Fort looks forward to spending time with his family and friends once retired.

Chief Fort has always been known for his love of people and sense of humor. Here he is shortly after being promoted to Fire Inspector I in 2006.

Chief Fort was promoted to Chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau in 2020, and is seen here receiving his certificate from Chief Ed. Smith, who also retired in 2021.