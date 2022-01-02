Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Possession/Trafficking of Heroin and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5000010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/01/22 @ Approx 1645 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4518 US Rt 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Heroin Trafficking/Possession, Violation of Condition of Release

 

ACCUSED: Kassandra Medellin                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Kassandra Medellin (34) was violating her court ordered condition of release. Investigation revealed Medellin had a 24 hour curfew with the exception for work, Troopers were unable to located Medellin at her place of work or her residence. Upon locating Medellin, she was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Derby Barracks for processing. While at the barracks it was discovered Medellin was in possession of a large quantity of suspected Heroin. Medellin was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on a lack of $50,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2022 @ 1300 hours            

COURT: Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

