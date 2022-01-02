Derby Barracks/ Possession/Trafficking of Heroin and VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5000010
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 01/01/22 @ Approx 1645 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4518 US Rt 5, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Heroin Trafficking/Possession, Violation of Condition of Release
ACCUSED: Kassandra Medellin
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Kassandra Medellin (34) was violating her court ordered condition of release. Investigation revealed Medellin had a 24 hour curfew with the exception for work, Troopers were unable to located Medellin at her place of work or her residence. Upon locating Medellin, she was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Derby Barracks for processing. While at the barracks it was discovered Medellin was in possession of a large quantity of suspected Heroin. Medellin was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on a lack of $50,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2022 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $50,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881