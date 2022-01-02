Midwest Mountain Lions Recruiting Players and Coaches for Women’s Tackle Football Team
The Midwest Mountain Lions are seeking new players and coaches to continue the legacy of women’s tackle football in southeast Wisconsin and Chicagoland.
To continue the legacy of women's tackle football, veterans from three different states and an experienced coaching staff have formed the foundation of a team, and we need people like you to join us!”KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the Midwest Mountain Lions every Saturday from 3-5pm and every Sunday from 11:30am-1:30pm to participate in the open tryouts held during each practice. The indoor turf facility is located in The REAL School at 10116 Stellar Ave, Sturtevant, WI.
— Mary Ellen Six
“Football is for everyone” isn’t just about who gets to watch on Sundays. For far too long, a significant portion of the population have believed they’ve been limited to being spectators, but that is not the case. We play too, and so can you.
Women’s tackle football has a long tradition in the southeast Wisconsin and Chicagoland regions, and the Midwest Mountain Lions are continuing the legacy. Veterans from three different states and an experienced coaching staff have formed the foundation of a team looking to represent women and non-binary folx in the Women’s Football Alliance, but in order to grow that legacy, we need people like you to join us.
Football is a team-oriented sport, and the Midwest Mountain Lions are building that team every weekend at practice. Open tryouts are part of the practices, and no experience in football is necessary. Not in the best shape? Don’t worry about it, the practices include conditioning and readiness preparation. Don’t know how to throw or catch? Also not a problem, we can teach you. Plus, there’s a spot on the field for every skill set, size, height, weight, experience level, etc. All of us had to start there once, no one will shame you for taking your turn. Nothing teaches you to work together for a common goal like football, and everyone gets a chance to contribute.
The Women’s Football Alliance has over 60 team nationwide and held their championships on the field at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio last year. Nearby teams and players from Minnesota, Iowa, and Michigan were on the field with thousands watching in person and online. We think Wisconsin deserves to join them, and we think you’ve got what it takes to help get us there. Come be a part of a new chapter in the story of women’s football in Wisconsin. You won’t regret it. We sure didn’t.
About the Team
The Midwest Mountain Lions is a women’s semi-pro full contact tackle football team based in Kenosha, WI with players from the southeast Wisconsin and Chicagoland areas. Founded in 2019, the team was created to ensure women’s tackle football remained active in the area after all previous teams ceased operations. After battling complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is poised to take the field in April of 2022 as a member of the Women’s Football Alliance, a nationwide league with over 60 teams.
For more information on the Midwest Mountain Lions, visit www.mwmountainlions.com or find them on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
Mary Ellen Six
Midwest Mountain Lions
info@mwmountainlions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other