Popfizz Computer Science announces the first Roblox "Make it Pop" Game Development Contest Winners
6 teams were awarded special Roblox items, guide books, and other prizes. The next competition will be held in March of 2022.
We hope that through this experience, students are able to discover their passion for computer science and coding”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popfizz Computer Science announces the winners of the first Roblox "Make it Pop" Game Development Contest. The competition kicked off with a special talk from Roblox Education Team’s Genevieve Johnson on “Roblox Education and Creativity” to the 5,000 schools on Popfizz. Students in grades 3-12 were invited to participate and were given free access to the Roblox Game Development course which includes step-by-step tutorials on how to build an Obby (obstacle course game) using Roblox Studio. The free course covers topics such as how to work with 3D objects and using Lua scripting to make interactive blocks. The awardees were given special Roblox items and official guidebooks donated by the Roblox Education team. The first-place winners, selected by Roblox Education, were offered remote internship opportunities with Popfizz Computer science in addition to the prizes.
— Jane Lee
“We hope that through this experience, students are able to discover their passion for computer science and coding,” remarked Jane Lee, CEO, and co-founder of Popfizz Computer Science. Cadence Villa and Hayden Lynn Phillips won first place. The Creativity Award was given to Martin Tirpak and Kamal Deep Vasireddy. Min Jun Kim, Soo Ah An, Marco Vital, Alexander Adams, Aiden Mcbee won the Exceptional Experiences Award.
The free Roblox Game Development course is available for anyone to enroll. The next competition will be held in March of 2022.
Popfizz Computer Science is CSTA and College Board endorsed curriculum provider that services online courses for schools and families in computer science and coding.
For more information on Popfizz Computer Science, visit the website at: https://popfizz.io. For media inquiries, please contact Megan at megan@popfizz.io
Winner Cadence Villa's Roblox Obby