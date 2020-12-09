Popfizz Computer Science and Microsoft Philanthropies TEALS partner to bring CS to schools in 25 cities.
SAN MATEO, CA, US, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popfizz Computer Science and Microsoft Philanthropies TEALS (Technology Education And Literacy in Schools) announce a partnership to pilot Popfizz’ curriculum in 20 schools. This complimentary pilot includes Popfizz Computer Sciences’ endorsed College Board AP® Computer Science A curriculum, and upcoming new curriculum Intro to Computer Science with Python in Spanish.
“We’re excited to be part of the TEALS initiative to help schools offer quality computer science courses,” said Jane Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Popfizz Computer Science. “Industry professionals will not only help teach computer science in these schools using our comprehensive curriculum but will also aid students in making career connections. We hope that both our Spanish and English courses will help boost student participation from underrepresented groups.”
The TEALS Program, in collaboration with Popfizz, will begin recruiting computer science volunteers and computer science teachers to participate in the 2021 pilot from the following cities:
Atlanta, GA
Birmingham, AL
Buffalo, NY
Charleston, SC
Chicago, IL
Dallas, TX
Detroit, MI
Houston, TX
Jackson, MS
Jacksonville, FL
Los Angeles, CA
Memphis, TN
Miami, FL
Montgomery, AL
New Orleans, LA
New York City (5 Boroughs)
Rochester, NY
Selma, AL
St. Louis, MO
Washington, DC
Schools will be identified and selected by February 2021. Popfizz Computer Science will provide TEALS volunteers and participating schools with training materials, teacher resources, and lesson plans. The complimentary pilot will be valid for the 2021/2022 school year, then offered at a discounted rate for the following school years.
Learn more about Popfizz Computer Science at https://popfizz.io/.
