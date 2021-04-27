Popfizz Computer Science Endorsed by College Board for New AP® Computer Science Principles Curriculum
Popfizz now offers College Board endorsed curriculum and teacher training for both AP Computer Science A (Java) and AP Computer Principles.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popfizz Computer Science, the leading coding platform for grades 6-12 announced the College Board endorsement of the AP Computer Science Principles (AP CSP) curriculum. Popfizz now offers College Board endorsed curriculum and teacher training for both AP Computer Science A (Java) and AP Computer Principles.
Popfizz AP Computer Science Principles introduces foundational concepts of computing and technology with project-based learning at the core. Students learn through step-by-step tutorials, discover real-world connections, and use Python programming language to create a series of projects ranging from a simple calculator, games to data visualization charts. The course also prepares students for the AP CS Principles Create Task and the AP Exam. Educators have access to professional development and instructional resources to deliver the course.
“Popfizz Computer Science’s AP Computer Science Principles curriculum is designed to be both rigorous and fun for all students. We hope to see more students from underrepresented groups find computer science accessible,” said Jane Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Popfizz Computer Science.
Popfizz provides coding and computer science (CS) education pathways for grades 6 to 12 that help educators and students master popular programming languages such as Javascript, Python, and Java. The step-by-step video tutorials, interactive projects, and auto-grader features help students to develop the skills and knowledge for college and career.
Learn more about Popfizz Computer Science at https://popfizz.io/
