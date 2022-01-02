Shooting Investigation - Holland
Derby Barracks / Shooting Investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22A5000012
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Drew Cota
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8:21pm, Jan. 1, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: School Road, Holland, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Shooting Investigation
VICTIMS: Adult male/adult female (names being withheld at this time)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/1/22 at approximately 8:21pm the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious circumstances involving a vehicle on School Road in the town of Holland. Investigation revealed two individuals in a vehicle had been shot and were being transported to the North Country Hospital then Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in NH for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at the time of this press release. Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed activity on School Road around the time of the incident is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. This appears to be an isolated and targeted incident. This is an active investigation and there is no further information available. Further press statements will follow with the identifications of the victims as well as any other information as it becomes available.