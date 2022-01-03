Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) Emerged Victorious Once Again with FMGE Results 2021!
Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) in association with Davao Medical School Foundation opened new doors of opportunities for students to avail high-quality education at a very low cost.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) Emerged Victorious Once Again with FMGE Results 2021!
— Dr. David K Pillai, Chairman
2nd January 2022, India: Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA), has once again emerged victorious, proving their proficiency in mentoring medical students. The renowned institute has become the no. 1 achiever in India in the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in December 2021.
Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) is closely associated with the top-ranking medical college in Philippines, Davao Medical School Foundation. The pass percentage scored by students from Davao Medical School Foundation in FMGE 2021 is 91.4% while that of all India is around 23.3%.
FMGE is a licensure exam mandatory for Indian students carrying international medical degrees and willing to practice in India. Its screening test is conducted in June and December every year. This is considered one of the toughest exams in India.
Dr. David K Pillai, chairman of Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA), expressed, “Today, the entire institute is elated! Congratulations to all our students who have made us proud with their marvellous result in the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination 2021.”
Dr. David K Pillai believes that the students have done the best of all provided by any other institution in India. “This is the greatest reward for our teachers who have endeavoured tirelessly as the students left no stone unturned for this achievement,” Dr. David K Pillai further added.
Over the recent years, Philippines has evolved as one of the best destinations for studying Medicine. Along with students’ academic aptitude, this FMGE result has also authenticated the fact that medical universities in Philippines offer unparalleled opportunities for students aspiring to become medical professionals in India or abroad.
According to the chairman of Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) Dr. David K Pillai, “Philippines possesses excellence and hands-on experience in producing the best-quality doctors in the industry. The syllabus followed by institutes there is similar to that of the United States of America.”
Dr. David K Pillai shared that Philippines ranks as the 3rd largest English-speaking country. However, unlike other places, Philippines don’t require students to filter through English proficiency examinations like TOEFL and IELTS. In addition, the education expenditure including college fees, accommodation, etc. is cost-effective. It has become the Asia-Pacific region’s major educational hub.
Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) being Davao Medical School Foundation’s Indian arm offers top-quality education to aspiring medical students. The institute empowers them with the right set of tools for their proper skill development.
Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) offers study materials necessary for FMGE or NEET preparation, e-learning modules, mock tests, interactive assignments, online classes, smart e-classes equipped with every required amenity and more. Being one of the best institutes with exceptional results, Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) aims to make competitive exams less strenuous and offer fair chances so that every medical aspirant achieves success.
