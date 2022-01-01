NEWS RELEASE // FIRE INVESTIGATION //ROCHESTER

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B2007364

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: A Troop – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 30, 2021 at 1530 hours

LOCATION: 233 Bindrum Lane Rochester, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation – Single family home

VICTIM: Jeremiah Bindrum

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 30, 2021 at approximately 1530 hours the Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to 233 Bindrum Lane in Rochester for a report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the single family log home fully involved with fire. Firefighters from Rochester, Hancock, and Granville Fire Departments fought the blaze for several hours but were unable to save the structure. As part of the fire chief’s assessment of the fire scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

Members of the FEIU responded to the fire scene on December 31, 2021 to conduct the fire scene examination. The examination determined that the fire began in the area of the northeast corner of the first floor and spread rapidly throughout the structure; the cause of the fire is under investigation. The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries. Damage to the residence and contents is estimated to be more than $450,000.00.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at (802)234-9933. People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

