Opposites attract in Ask me Nicely, the latest page-turner by best-selling romance writer Dania Voss

Frenemies united by circumstance discover unexpected passion in the new novella from one of the newest bright lights in the romance firmament

NORTHLAKE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new year is starting off right for fans of Dania Voss with the publication of Ask me Nicely, the newest offering in this best-selling author’s collection for discerning romance readers.

Surprising twists of fate throw together successful Chicago real estate developer Spencer D’Angelo and his sister’s best friend (and Spencer’s frequent nemesis) Harper Mitchell in an entanglement that neither expected or sought. But their renewed, out-of-the-blue acquaintance sparks long-denied attraction that ignites into scorching chemistry.

Ask me Nicely, like many of Dania Voss’s prior works (including the award-winning ‘Windy City Nights’ series), is set in Chicago, bringing this bustling city to life for her readers and creating an unforgettable backdrop against which Spencer’s and Harper’s story can unfold.

“I’m thrilled to introduce my readers to Spencer and Harper and hope they take the same pleasure I did in watching this unconventional relationship grow from such a rocky start,” said author, Dania Voss. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know these two powerful personalities and I think my readers will too. I anticipate readers will entertained and intrigued by the sexy 4-part Encore Epilogue which teases of future stories from the Ask Me Nicely cast of characters.”

Ask me Nicely as well as Dania Voss’ other titles are available as an eBook or in paperback on Amazon, barnesandnoble.com and other popular book sites.

About Dania Voss

International best-selling and award-winning author Dania Voss writes compelling, sexy romance with personality, heat, and heart. Born in Rome, Italy and raised in Chicagoland, she uses her background to create stories with authentic, engaging characters. A favorite with romance readers, Dania’s work has been highlighted on NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX, and she has been featured in the Chicago Tribune, Southern Writers Magazine, and Chicago Entrepreneurs Magazine (selected as the #8 Top Chicago Author in 2021). You can find her at: www.DaniaVoss.com.