FW: Domestic Assault / Rutland
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B400005
TROOPER: Trooper Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: January 1st, 2022, approximately 0152 hours
LOCATION: Westway Mall Drive, West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Robert Pratt Jr
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 1st, 2022, at approximately 0152 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a family fight that occurred in West Rutland, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the injured victim who stated that he/she was assaulted by a household/family member. The accused was identified as Robert Pratt Jr (29) of Rutland, Vermont.
Pratt Jr is scheduled to appear in Court on 01/03/2022 at 1230 PM
BAIL: $1000.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: January 3, 2022 at 1230
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.