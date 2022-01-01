Submit Release
FW: Domestic Assault / Rutland

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B400005

TROOPER: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: January 1st, 2022, approximately 0152 hours

LOCATION: Westway Mall Drive, West Rutland,  Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault                      

                        

 

ACCUSED: Robert Pratt Jr

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

Victim: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 1st, 2022, at approximately 0152 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a family fight that occurred in West Rutland, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with the injured victim who stated that he/she was assaulted by a household/family member. The accused was identified as Robert Pratt Jr (29) of Rutland, Vermont.

 

Pratt Jr is scheduled to appear in Court on 01/03/2022 at 1230 PM

 

BAIL: $1000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: January 3, 2022 at 1230

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

