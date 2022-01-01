Rutuland Barracks / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000003

TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 31, 2021 at 2356 hours

LOCATION: Jackson Avenue Rutland City, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 31 December 2021 at approximately 2356 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a motor vehicle for an observed violation on Jackson Avenue the City of Rutland.

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Kayla Muzzy, age 33 of Rutland City, VT During the investigation Muzzy showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Muzzy was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Muzzy was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 14 February, 2022 at 1000