Shaftsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B3007264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/31/2021 at 1935 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference With Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Wynetta Burdick

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal for an active fight between a female and male. Investigation found that Wynetta Burdick caused bodily injury to a family/household member.

Burdick was subsequently arrested and processed at the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks. Burdick was issued conditions of release and a citation ordering her to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 01/03/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421