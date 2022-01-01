Shaftsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
CASE#: 21B3007264
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/31/2021 at 1935 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference With Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Wynetta Burdick
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal for an active fight between a female and male. Investigation found that Wynetta Burdick caused bodily injury to a family/household member.
Burdick was subsequently arrested and processed at the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks. Burdick was issued conditions of release and a citation ordering her to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 01/03/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
