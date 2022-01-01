Williston Barracks / DUI (Drugs)

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A1007555

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/31/2021, 1243 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 and Church Hill Rd. in the Town of Charlotte

VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Drugs)

ACCUSED: Kelly A. Cromer

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greenville, SC

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/31/2021 at 1243 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a single motor vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and Church Hill Rd. in the Town of Charlotte. Troopers identified the operator as Kelly A. Cromer (55) of Greenville, SC.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Cromer was traveling south bound on U.S. Route 7 and swerving into the north bound lane towards oncoming traffic. The vehicle subsequently left the roadway and came to a position of rest in a ditch located off the north bound portion of U.S. Route 7 near the intersection with Church Hill Rd.

While speaking with Cromer, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Cromer was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI#1 (Drugs).

Cromer was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Shelburne Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022, 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.