Submit Release
News Search

There were 272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,482 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI (Drugs)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 21A1007555

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                             

 

STATION: New Haven                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/31/2021, 1243 Hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 and Church Hill Rd. in the Town of Charlotte

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Drugs)

 

 

ACCUSED: Kelly A. Cromer

 

AGE: 55

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greenville, SC

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/31/2021 at 1243 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a single motor vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and Church Hill Rd. in the Town of Charlotte. Troopers identified the operator as Kelly A. Cromer (55) of Greenville, SC.

 

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Cromer was traveling south bound on U.S. Route 7 and swerving into the north bound lane towards oncoming traffic. The vehicle subsequently left the roadway and came to a position of rest in a ditch located off the north bound portion of U.S. Route 7 near the intersection with Church Hill Rd.

 

While speaking with Cromer, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Cromer was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI#1 (Drugs).

 

Cromer was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Shelburne Police Department.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022, 0830 hours           

 

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI (Drugs)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.