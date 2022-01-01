Williston Barracks / DUI (Drugs)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A1007555
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/31/2021, 1243 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 and Church Hill Rd. in the Town of Charlotte
VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Drugs)
ACCUSED: Kelly A. Cromer
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greenville, SC
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/31/2021 at 1243 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a single motor vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and Church Hill Rd. in the Town of Charlotte. Troopers identified the operator as Kelly A. Cromer (55) of Greenville, SC.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Cromer was traveling south bound on U.S. Route 7 and swerving into the north bound lane towards oncoming traffic. The vehicle subsequently left the roadway and came to a position of rest in a ditch located off the north bound portion of U.S. Route 7 near the intersection with Church Hill Rd.
While speaking with Cromer, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Cromer was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI#1 (Drugs).
Cromer was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Shelburne Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022, 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.