Cajun Navy 2016 offers Winter Fishing Safety Tips for South Louisiana Fishermen.
Non-Profit Search and Rescue organization offers Winter Fishing Safety Tips for South Louisiana Fishermen.
As we enter the winter season, South Louisiana anglers need to be aware of their surroundings when fishing for speckled trout, redfish, and other species.
— Jon Bridgers - Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) Founder
Here are some tips from Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) to ensure all have winter fishing fun.
1. Always wear a life jacket. According to Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016), drowning is the leading cause of winter fishing fatalities.
2. Do not drink and go fishing. Winter fishing can be just as fun sober as it can with a buzz, and without one, you will be able to react quickly and efficiently if something goes wrong.
3. Check local tides before heading out. The coast of South Louisiana is a beautiful place to go fishing, but with a constantly changing coastline, one must pay attention to the tides before going out. If you are wade fishing or sight fishing, check to make sure you are not walking out in an area that will be submerged when the tide comes up.
4. Always tell someone where you are going and when you plan on returning home. Even if you are on the water for just a few hours, there is always the possibility of something going wrong. This is especially important during the winter months when it gets darker sooner.
5. Avoid fishing alone. Going out with a friend or two will allow for someone to be on the lookout in case of an emergency. Moreover, if there are at least two people, it makes it much easier for one to assist another in case of injury.
6. Be Prepared. Winter weather can change rapidly, and it is always a good idea to pack an emergency bag with survival supplies, including water, food, extra clothing, nighttime flares, signal mirrors, etc.
7. Obey the Law. Like any other season, it is illegal to fish without a license, and if you're over the limit, it's also against the law.
8. Turn around if the bite slows down. There is plenty of redfish and specks to be caught elsewhere. There is no reason to venture farther out when the bite has slowed down.
"As a winter fisherman myself, I know that winter fishing can be a great time for friends and family to get together and spend some quality time on the water," said Jon Bridgers of Pinnacle Search and Rescue. "We just want everyone to have safe winter fishing, so it is best to stay prepared before going out. That way, we don't have to activate and run search and rescue operations."
Pinnacle Search and Rescue urges all anglers to be safe when fishing as we enter the winter season. Many South Louisiana fishermen have lost their lives due to drowning or hypothermia.
Also, make sure to always wear a life jacket while on the water and do not drink while fishing. This winter, be smart and make it home safely.
About Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016)
Pinnacle Search and Rescue is a non-profit organization committed to the safety of all Louisianans. It was formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to rescue people trapped by flooding. PSAR is dedicated to providing manpower, resources, equipment, and expertise for emergency response missions.
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) has rescued countless people from flooded homes, cars, and neighborhoods through their many missions.
To learn more about Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016), visit their website at https://pinnaclesar.org/.
If you are interested in supporting this incredibly effective organization that gives back to the community, visit their donation page to make a tax-deductible contribution.
