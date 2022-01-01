Cajun Navy 2016 offers Winter Fishing Safety Tips for South Louisiana Fishermen.

Non-Profit Search and Rescue organization offers Winter Fishing Safety Tips for South Louisiana Fishermen. Always wear a life jacket no matter what type of boat you are in Pinnacle Search and Rescue is a non-profit organization committed to the safety of all Louisianans. Jon Bridgers - Cajun Navy 2016

As we enter the winter season, South Louisiana anglers need to be aware of their surroundings when fishing for speckled trout, redfish, and other species.

We just want everyone to have safe winter fishing, so it is best to stay prepared before going out. That way, we don't have to activate and run search and rescue operations.” — Jon Bridgers - Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) Founder