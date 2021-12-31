Submit Release
News Search

There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,477 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Violation of Relief from Abuse Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B1007645

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek                            

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/30/21 at 1328 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old River Road, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Relief from Abuse Order

 

ACCUSED: John Whitney                                              

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a citizen assist request on Old River Road where the complainant was having issues with John Whitney being on their property and violating court ordered conditions. Troopers were then advised Whitney was leaving the residence and going to a friend’s residence in New Hampshire. Investigation into the incident revealed Whitney was in violation of a relief from abuse order. Whitney agreed to meet with Troopers in Vermont and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County on 03/29/22 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/22 at 1300 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Violation of Relief from Abuse Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.