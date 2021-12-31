Westminster Barracks / Violation of Relief from Abuse Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B1007645
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/30/21 at 1328 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old River Road, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Relief from Abuse Order
ACCUSED: John Whitney
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a citizen assist request on Old River Road where the complainant was having issues with John Whitney being on their property and violating court ordered conditions. Troopers were then advised Whitney was leaving the residence and going to a friend’s residence in New Hampshire. Investigation into the incident revealed Whitney was in violation of a relief from abuse order. Whitney agreed to meet with Troopers in Vermont and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County on 03/29/22 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/22 at 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600