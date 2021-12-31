Westminster Barracks / Violation of Relief from Abuse Order

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B1007645

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/30/21 at 1328 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old River Road, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Relief from Abuse Order

ACCUSED: John Whitney

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a citizen assist request on Old River Road where the complainant was having issues with John Whitney being on their property and violating court ordered conditions. Troopers were then advised Whitney was leaving the residence and going to a friend’s residence in New Hampshire. Investigation into the incident revealed Whitney was in violation of a relief from abuse order. Whitney agreed to meet with Troopers in Vermont and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County on 03/29/22 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/22 at 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

