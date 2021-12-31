More about GBI Perry and Douglas Offices Investigating Related Shootings

Douglas, GA (December 31, 2021) – Two GBI offices were requested to assist with related investigations last night where several people were shot or shot at and one person died. The suspected shooter also died by a suspected self-inflected gunshot wound at the end of a police chase.

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., the Ocilla Police Department requested GBI Perry Office assist with investigating a drive by shooting at 114 North Oak Street, Ocilla, GA, that resulted in the death of Leterik Lee Johenkins, age 33. James White, age 35, was also shot and treated for his injury. Both men were standing outside the residence when the shooting occurred.

The investigation has revealed that at 6:41 p.m., another shooting occurred at the Citgo located at 911 North Irvin Avenue, Ocilla. Shots were fired at Shane Clowers, age 36, while he was seated in his car. Clowers was not injured. The shooting of Johenkins and White occurred minutes after the Citgo shooting.

At 8:30 p.m., the GBI Douglas Office was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) assist with processing the scene of a carjacking. Shortly after this initial request, CCSO also requested investigative assistance regarding the death of the carjacking suspect.

Johnny C. Martin, Jr., age 36, of Ocilla, GA, arrived at a gas station in the 3900 block of Highway 158 West in Douglas, Georgia, at 7:10 p.m. While at the gas station, Martin carjacked a woman, shooting at her while stealing her car. The woman was not injured. Martin drove away from the area. The Ware County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol located the stolen car driven by Martin and a chase ensued. Martin eventually went off the road into a field off of Martinez Lane in Nicholls, GA. When officers approached the car, they found Martin with a gunshot wound to the head and a gun in his hand. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Martin and Johenkins.

It is believed that Martin shot Johenkins, White, and Clowers in Ocilla, GA, prior to the carjacking and police chase in Douglas, GA.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should call the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545, GBI Douglas Office at 912-389-4103, or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 912-384-4227. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.