Idaho Health Company Founders Teach Health Practitioners Around the World About a Cutting Edge Testing Method
CellCore Biosciences Hosted Seven Muscle Testing Workshops Throughout 2021
Natural health company CellCore Biosciences provided seven muscle testing workshops for health practitioners across the nation throughout 2021. The company's founding doctors, Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, along with functional medicine experts Dr. Allan Lindsley and Dr. Darren Schmidt, worked together to demonstrate this innovative health testing method at each event.
Dr. Todd explains, “We created the muscle testing workshops initiative to provide valuable education to our loyal practitioners. We wanted to offer more solutions for our practitioners to take home and implement in their practices. Hosting seven workshops this year was one way we supported innovation in health practices across the country. We look forward to more muscle testing workshops in 2022.”
Throughout 2021, each event had between 50 and 120 attendees depending on the venue. The workshops were hosted in multiple different cities, including Boise, Dallas, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Orlando, and Phoenix.
Each workshop offered two days of in-depth, hands-on learning for practitioners. Besides focusing on muscle testing, these workshops also discussed the science of root causes and CellCore products.
Muscle testing attendee, Sue DeWhitt, says of her experience: “It was an awesome seminar, and I have a whole new strategy for working with the fabulous CellCore products . . . Before this weekend I struggled with how to best use the product, though I knew the product was great. This was the answer.”
Another attendee, Tara Lea, adds in a testimonial video: “I’ve been able to really bring muscle testing into my practice to help my clients have a more personalized protocol, and it is more real to them. When they sense that weak muscle and then I bring in the solution that makes them strong, it is just so much more powerful.”
CellCore already has five workshops planned for health practitioners in 2022, including Atlanta in February and Costa Mesa, CA in April. To learn more and register for the next event, visit the CellCore muscle testing website (https://workshops.cellcore.com/atlanta). To attend a workshop, you must be a registered CellCore practitioner. To learn more about becoming a CellCore practitioner, go here.
CellCore Practitioner, Tara Lea, talks about her experience at a Muscle Testing Workshop