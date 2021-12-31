Devotees and Hindus of Kailasa Los Angeles, Montclair and Nearby Cities Celebrate “Nithyananda Day”
The Birthday of the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism, January 3rd, 2022, declared as KAILASA’s SPH Nithyananda DayMONTCLAIR, CA, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montclair, CA – (January 3, 2022) - Today, Kailasa Los Angeles, Nithyanandeshwara Hindu Temple in Montclair joins hundreds of centres across the world in celebrating “Nithyananda Day,” the advent of the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam (“SPH”). The Nithyanandeshwara Temple in Montclair is an enlightenment ecosystem and an authentic temple as per the Hindu Veda-Agamic tradition and a spiritual embassy of the Sovereign State of Shrikailasa, which is founded by the SPH to preserve and share the science of enlightenment for the benefit of all.
Since its consecration in 2007, the Nithyanandeshwara Hindu Temple in Montclair has offered 100K+ free meals to the people of California, conducted over 5000 meditation and yoga classes, pujas and homas, all based on the teachings of the SPH. During the pandemic alone, Kailasa LA conducted over 500 online classes, with over 30,000 online participants. These teachings, meditation and yoga techniques, and initiations are revivals of the ancient Hindu science of enlightenment by the SPH, modified to suit the modern world, for the benefit of humanity to realize its divine potential.
Kailasa LA also stands as a beacon of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment as laid out by Hindu scriptures, and taught by the SPH, who has been persecuted for his support of gender equality in religion. It is one of very few Hindu temples in the US (if not in the world) where rituals are conducted by women priests.
The SPH is the founder and the Sovereign of the Sovereign State of Shrikailasa – the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation established to protect, revive and preserve Hinduism, and to protect Hindus from persecution around the world. His resolute efforts towards getting the world to acknowledge and recognize the Hindu genocide has started to gain support around the world. Despite being relentlessly persecuted and forced into de facto statelessness, the SPH has continued to work for gender equality, freedom of religion and peace around the world through individual enlightenment. To honor his selfless work for the benefit of humanity, Kailasa LA is joined by Montclair and many nearby cities in celebrating January 3rd as Nithyananda Day.
In a proclamation, Hon. Javier John Dutrey, Mayor of the City of Montclair, said that the SPH and Kailasa LA have “had a significant impact on the city of Montclair, California”. Congratulating the SPH, he proclaimed “January 3, 2022 as Kailasa's SPH Nithyananda Day in the City of Montclair.”
Hon. Congresswoman Norma Torres, representative of the 35th congressional district (including the city of Montclair), issued a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition on the 28th of October 2021 “in recognition of [the SPH’s] contributions to the City of Montclair since 2003.” “Kailasa Los Angeles and Nithyanandeshwara Hindu Temple established by him in Montclair have served as a beacon for his mission of global service and individual enlightenment,” wrote Torres.
California State Senator Connie Leyva presented the SPH with a Certificate of Recognition in which she said, “Your dedication to serve our community, since 2003, and during this time of need is a true testament of your generosity.”
The Diamond Bar City Council issued a proclamation “in recognizing the many positive contributions made by Kailasa Los Angeles since opening a temple in 2007 in nearby Montclair.” “We are particularly appreciative for the exemplary response of Kailasa members to the COVID-19 pandemic by way of a steady stream of donations to local food banks and free online stress management programs that included yoga, meditation, and prayer events.”
In addition to Montclair, many local cities including Pomona, Fontana, Diamond Bar, Palmdale and Fullerton joined in celebrating the occasion with Kailasa Los Angeles.
The list of cities, which have either proclaimed January 3, 2022 as KAILASA’s Nithyananda Day, or have joined in celebrating with a proclamation:
Montclair, California, USA
Montclair, California, USA
City of Pomona, California, USA
City of Pomona, California, USA
Fullerton, California, USA
Fullerton, California, USA
Diamond Bar, California
Diamond Bar, California
City of Palmdale, California
City of Palmdale, California
On the auspicious occasion of the 45th birthday celebrations (Jayanthi) of the SPH, Kailasa LA is honored to invite you to our celebrations on January 3rd at 6:30am PT.
Mukthika Ananda
KAILASA Los Angeles
+1 425-269-8152
