Annual International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization Convenes as Virtual Summit on Thursday, November 19, 2021
2021 Event Will Spotlight Resilient Leadership, Sustainable Growth, Gender Equity, and Intrapreneurship
We have a goal to fund 100,000 women in Afghanistan to receive a week’s worth of food in crypto to enable them to create a peer-to-peer ecosystem since the rapid fall of the government.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Annual International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization [WEDO] convenes as a Virtual Summit from 2-4:45 p.m. on its officially proclaimed day, Thursday, November 19, 2021, to empower women and girls globally to help alleviate poverty. This year, the event will spotlight resilient leadership, sustainable growth, gender equity and intrapreneurship—a term that refers to a system that enables employees to innovate within their companies.
Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) is a movement that carries throughout the year in support of women in business globally. WED ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities worldwide. WED is celebrated in 144 countries and at 65 universities and colleges internationally, with a growing global legion of 333 global ambassadors activated in every continent! The WED mission is to empower the four billion women worldwide to be catalysts for change and uplift over 250 million girls living in poverty worldwide.
WED’s grassroots mission is to empower women and girls to become active participants in the economy by igniting a network of women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities around the world. In order to achieve this ambitious goal, WED builds and catalyzes the vital networks of like-minded individuals and organizations that women business leaders need to realize their full potential and change the world. These networks include business leaders, government officials, and civil society, who collaborate to find solutions in critical areas of entrepreneurship, including ecosystems, education, and policy creation.
“Historically, women worldwide have been underpaid, undervalued, underrepresented, underfunded, and underestimated. We are dedicated, determined, and driven to change this global imbalance,” says Wendy Diamond, Founder of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN.
“We have a goal this year also to fund 100,000 WOMEN in Afghanistan to receive a week’s worth of food in crypto to enable them to create a peer-to-peer ecosystem since the rapid fall of the government following the US withdrawal and transition,” states Diamond.
WEDO is excited to announce:
-During the #WEDO2021 Summit we will announce funding 1000 impoverished women with microloans to start their own entrepreneurial endeavor – Providing a HAND UP not a handout - in partnership with Opportunity International.
-2Gether International announced a groundbreaking partnership with Wendy Diamond, Founder of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO), along with the Loreen Arbus Foundation. This will be the very first Accelerator Program focusing on disabled women in business. This program led to the first ever, 2GI’s “Women’s Disability Startup Cohort,” an innovative mission specifically focused on supporting disabled women in entrepreneurship while also providing critical financial resources and mentorship.
-WEDO will hold its annual #ChooseWOMEN initiative on December 1, 2021. This social media campaign will offer the greatest impact for women in business to proclaim the Wednesday after Thanksgiving to be dedicated to #ChooseWOMEN!
-WEDO welcomes CBS, BNP Paribas, Mary Kay, Covington, OWC and many more to celebrate Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) as partners to bring awareness to our mission. That mission is to empower the four billion women worldwide to be catalysts for change and uplift over 250 million girls living in poverty worldwide.
About Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization
Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN is a 501c3 all-volunteer grassroots movement that works throughout the year in support of women in business globally. WEDO ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities worldwide. WEDO is celebrated in 144 countries, 65 universities and colleges internationally, and the United Nations. The WEDO mission is to empower the four billion women worldwide to be catalysts for change and uplift over 250 million girls living in poverty worldwide. When women are elevated financially, families, communities, states, and countries prosper. This builds a global blueprint that will alleviate and eradicate poverty. In 2013, Diamond was inspired to launch the WEDO movement after spending time in Honduras with the Adelante Foundation, a group that provides microcredit to locally impoverished women. “I saw first hand how these start-up loans could change a woman's life and her family's by investing in her future and providing the opportunity to educate their children.”
