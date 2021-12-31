Mitch Gould and the Entire Staff at Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media Wish Everyone a Happy New Year
Gould: May 2022 Bring Joy and Health Throughout the World
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of IHM and Nutritional Products International
“People throughout America and the world will look back on 2021 as a struggle but also with the knowledge they have not given up hope,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl., “The American people have shown they will never back down from a challenge, nor will they surrender or give in.
“We will survive the pandemic with memories of our loved ones who are no longer with us, but knowing that they will always bring joy to our hearts,” he added.
Gould said people throughout the world have shown their resourcefulness by overcoming obstacles. They have learned not only how to get by but to thrive and keep what is most precious close to them.
“We have kept our bond with others through video chats, emails, and, probably, even letters,” Gould said. “We have created workarounds at the job and home with the sole purpose of keeping our family and society together.
“So, as we say goodbye to the past year, we know a brighter future is within reach,” Gould added. “Happy New Year from the NPI and IHM family. We will see you next year.”
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the CEO and founder of NPI, developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, and Wayne Gretzky.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
