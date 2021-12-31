Retina Consultants of America Announces Addition of Brown Retina Institute
Increasing the collaboration between Retina Consultants of Texas and renown retina surgeon Dr. Brown will be an advance for patient care and for retina clinical research in central Texas. ”SOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces the addition of Brown Retina Institute (“BRI”), a premier practice in the San Antonio metropolitan area. With the addition of BRI, RCA adds an additional key partner that will expand Retina Consultants of Texas’ (“RCTX”) San Antonio presence and further enhance patient care through collaboration with Dr. Mein and his partners who currently serve across the Alamo city.
— Dr. David Brown of RCTX
Dr. Jeremiah Brown, Jr., a board-certified ophthalmologist, founded BRI in 2010 and currently serves as a Clinical Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and as President of the San Antonio Society of Ophthalmology. After serving in the United States Army as a vitreoretinal surgeon and earning the Army Meritorious Service Medal, Dr. Brown has gained more than 10 years of practice experience in vitreoretinal surgery.
“The Brown Retina Institute delivers state-of-the-art retina care to the San Antonio and Schertz metropolitan area,” said Dr. Jeremiah Brown. “We are passionate about participating in research to help develop new therapies for our patients by providing the best retinal care in a compassionate environment.”
“By joining forces with Retina Consultants of America, we will have the opportunity to offer our patients greater opportunities to participate in trials to develop better treatments for blinding eye diseases. RCA also has the funding to ensure that our patients have access to the latest, most effective technology and diagnostic equipment. We are proud to be associated with this outstanding group of retina physicians and surgeons.”
Dr. Brown provides a variety of patient services, including treatment for macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, retinal laser surgery, and retinal detachment repair. With BRI’s two locations spanning from San Antonio to Schertz, RCA physicians will now provide patient care at 10 locations across the region.
“Increasing the collaboration between Retina Consultants of Texas and internationally known retina surgeon Dr. Jeremiah Brown will be a tremendous advance for both patient care and for retina clinical research in central Texas,” said Dr. David Brown of RCTX. “The combined RCTX research centers continue to expand as the largest retina research group in North America.”
“We are focused on developing novel therapies for the most common causes of irreversible blindness in the United States, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other medical disorders of the retina.”
RCA includes practices in California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington, and the addition of BRI furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States. Inclusive of BRI, RCA now has more than 165 physicians and more than 1,600 employees.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America, please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA alongside its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
