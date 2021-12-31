Linktop Announces 6-in-1 Remote Health Monitor
UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the continuous outbreak of pandemics and the rising demand of tracking health vitals, Linktop announces 6-in-1 remote health monitors. With this portable telehealth device, patients who need to know their daily results of body vitals don’t have to visit clinics or hospitals as frequently as before. It works perfectly with telehealth platforms as SDK can be provided to integrate their system.
Best portable multi-functional telehealth device
Currently, most telehealth devices for home care are designed for single chronic disease. Therefore, patients with multiple diseases, which is the case for many people, have to purchase several health monitors of different features to conduct their daily body checks. The results are stored in different devices or apps, which is not convenient to keep track of. To fix this pain point for many patients, Linktop developed a 6-in-1 remote health monitor to help check 6 most important health vitals.
6 body vitals monitoring
Linktop 6-in-1 health monitor measures 6 vital health data, Including oximetry, heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, blood glucose, and ECG features. It can be applied in many scenarios and chronic diseases, for example, high blood pressure, diabetes, pneumonia, and etc.
Accurate and fast measurement
With powerful advanced accuracy technology, users can get accurate results of measurement within a limited time. The remote health monitor has passed many global certifications and clinical trials.
High-quality sensors
Linktop 6-in-1 remote health monitor uses accurate sensors from the USA and Japan, for example, sensors of Mitsumi, NJRC, Melexis and etc. The antimicrobial coating patented detachable cuff, and micro air pump are used in the device.
Possible to provide SDK
For all Linktop telehealth devices, SDK is available to integrate the systems of telehealth platforms. This remote health monitor is also compatible IOS and Android. End users can download apps via Google Play Store and App Store.
Linktop is dedicated to make telehealth simpler for all of its clients and currently looking for telehealth platform partners globally. For more business and media inquiry, please contact service@linktop.com
Linktop
