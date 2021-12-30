Linktop Announces Portable Telemedicine Kit
Linktop Announces Portable Telemedicine KitITALY, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet the increase of the demand of telemedicine devices globally, Linktop announces a portable telemedicine kit to the market. The telemedicine kit includes a 6-in-1 remote health monitor, a digital stethoscope, and a digital otoscope to provide thorough support to every family.
Linktop telemedicine kit is able to apply in most medical scenarios at home and track the condition of chronic diseases. It empowers telemedicine platforms to upgrade and expand their business. SDK can be provided to integrate their system.
What’s inside Linktop telemedicine kit?
Linktop 6-in-1 Remote Health Monitor
Linktop 6-in-1 remote health monitor has impressed the market and the audience since it first came to the market, and soon became a top seller in the industry. It measures 6 vital health data, including oximetry, heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, blood glucose, and ECG features. With powerful advanced accuracy technology, users can get accurate results of measurement within a limited time. The remote health monitor has passed many global certifications and clinical trials.
Additionally, Linktop 6-in-1 remote health monitor uses accurate sensors from the USA and Japan. Users can share and manage data easily by app, which is compatible with IOS and Android. Its small size and lightweight make it possible to put it in the bag and bring it to no matter where patients go. It is an absolute must-have for your home care in 2022.
Linktop Digital Otoscope
Linktop digital otoscope is a telemedical device for examining ears, throat, skin, and nose with a 720P HD camera. Equipped with cold and shadowless LED lights, it allows a clear and accurate examination. Doctors can conduct the check using the smart visual app.
The digital otoscope is designed to stay at the same temperature as the human body to avoid overheating and burns. It supports USB connectivity to Android, IOS systems, laptops, and Mac. It takes only one hour to fully charge Linktop digital otoscope and each charge guarantees up to 90 minutes of examination.
Linktop Digital Stethoscope
Linktop digital stethoscope allows family members to perform a professional heart and lung examination at the comfort of home. Supported by advanced noise cancellation technology, excess noise will be reduced automatically to guarantee accurate results. After finishing the examination, data can be easy to share via e-mail or any social media application.
In addition, when the digital stethoscope is put on the body parts, it will start to record automatically. It takes only one hour to fully charge Linktop Digital Stethoscope and each charge guarantees 8 working hours. And users don’t need to wait for device pairing as the stethoscope connects directly to smartphones via Bluetooth.
For more info and media inquiries, please contact service@linktop.com
service@linktop.com
