Nexvoo announces the launch of ClassCam CC520
UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As hybrid learning has become the new normal, the global leading unified communication company Nexvoo just launched its latest CC520 - AI Powered 4K UHD Class Camera in response actively.
Perfect for online teaching, CC520 is a 4K ultra high-definition auto-tracking and framing class camera with 6mm focal length, which provides an easy plug-and-play connection to the laptop, PC and computer.
Supported by AI smart technology, CC520 is able to track teacher's movement across a field of view, allowing to track an individual and even customize frame settings to capture entire white board spaces. Two unique zones within a scene, such as a whiteboard area or a platform, can be preset. When a teacher moves within these areas, the camera will stay fixed on this zone, so the audience does not miss any important information.
To empower the upcoming school year and bring equality to more students, CC520 is a wise investment and the right choice to make. It is now available on Nexvoo website: www.nexvoo.com with the price of $599.
Media interested in more information please contact info@nexvoo.com
About Nexvoo
Founded in Indianapolis, United States, with European headquarter in the Netherlands, Nexvoo Inc. is a high-tech enterprise which integrates innovation, production and sales of smart UC terminal and healthcare devices, catering to both B2C and B2B markets.
Nexvoo utilizes US-based Qualcomm chipsets with Google certification, offering additional levels of scrutiny and certifications of safety and quality. It currently has high-end video conferencing solutions in the market, such as video conferencing cameras&bars, phones, tablets and headsets.
Nexvoo
Perfect for online teaching, CC520 is a 4K ultra high-definition auto-tracking and framing class camera with 6mm focal length, which provides an easy plug-and-play connection to the laptop, PC and computer.
Supported by AI smart technology, CC520 is able to track teacher's movement across a field of view, allowing to track an individual and even customize frame settings to capture entire white board spaces. Two unique zones within a scene, such as a whiteboard area or a platform, can be preset. When a teacher moves within these areas, the camera will stay fixed on this zone, so the audience does not miss any important information.
To empower the upcoming school year and bring equality to more students, CC520 is a wise investment and the right choice to make. It is now available on Nexvoo website: www.nexvoo.com with the price of $599.
Media interested in more information please contact info@nexvoo.com
About Nexvoo
Founded in Indianapolis, United States, with European headquarter in the Netherlands, Nexvoo Inc. is a high-tech enterprise which integrates innovation, production and sales of smart UC terminal and healthcare devices, catering to both B2C and B2B markets.
Nexvoo utilizes US-based Qualcomm chipsets with Google certification, offering additional levels of scrutiny and certifications of safety and quality. It currently has high-end video conferencing solutions in the market, such as video conferencing cameras&bars, phones, tablets and headsets.
Nexvoo
Nexvoo
info@nexvoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other