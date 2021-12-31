OffGamers Introduces Its New Corporate Website
Having a modernised website that showcases OffGamers’ work and culture is a great way to not only attract business partners but also new talents.”SINGAPORE, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers newly-designed and revamped corporate website has been launched and is available for all users.
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
The new corporate website will be an informative platform for potential business partners to get to know more about OffGamers’ work in the video game industry.
The website will also be home for OffGamers’ media campaigns, press releases and industry articles that entail the latest happenings at OffGamers.
To know more about the corporate website, follow the link below:
https://corp.offgamers.com/
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 98628773
press@offgamers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
OffGamers, Your Gaming Alliance