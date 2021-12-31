OffGamers Introduces Its New Corporate Website

Submit Release
Having a modernised website that showcases OffGamers’ work and culture is a great way to not only attract business partners but also new talents.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers newly-designed and revamped corporate website has been launched and is available for all users.

The new corporate website will be an informative platform for potential business partners to get to know more about OffGamers’ work in the video game industry.

The website will also be home for OffGamers’ media campaigns, press releases and industry articles that entail the latest happenings at OffGamers.

https://corp.offgamers.com/

About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

OffGamers, Your Gaming Alliance

