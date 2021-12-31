Derby Barracks / Multiple Arrestees / Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A5007379

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby VSP

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2021 @ approximately 2218 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of Pageant Park Road and VT Route 16, Barton, VT

ACCUSED: Amanda Masi

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VIOLATION:

Possession of Fentanyl

ACCUSED: Cherie Salls

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

VIOLATION:

Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Andrew Philip

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Edan, VT

VIOLATION:

Violation Conditions of Release

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of two suspicious vehicles at a seasonal residence located on Lakefront Lane in the Town of Barton. It was reported people could be seen inside the residence with flashlights. Immediately upon Troopers arrival to the area, a suspicious vehicle was located leaving Lakefront Lane which is a shorter dead-end road. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle to further investigate. The operator was identified as Andrew Philip and the two passengers were identified as Amanda Masi and Cherie Salls. Subsequent investigation revealed the vehicle had come from the seasonal residence but was determined they were legally there after later speaking to the owner. Troopers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle and were consensually allowed to search the vehicle. During the search Masi was found to be in possession of a white powdery substance, later field testing positive for Fentanyl. It was also determined Philp was violating a curfew condition from a set of active court ordered conditions of release. Probable cause was also developed to believe Salls was impaired by an illicit drug at the time and that she had an active condition of release prohibiting her from using regulated drugs without a prescription. The vehicle was towed from the scene by B&B Motorsports and all three occupants were issued citations and released to appear in the Orleans County Court- Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/2022

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

