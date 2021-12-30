Emergency isolation supports and food program available for Islanders

CANADA, December 30 - The Department of Social Development and Housing will offer ongoing emergency isolation supports and food delivery for Island families impacted by school closures.

Emergency Isolation Supports Any Islander who is currently impacted by COVID-19 with limited social supports, is encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. In the event that there is a gap in services available within the community, with the caller’s permission, 2-1-1 will provide a referral to the department of Social Development and Housing. This includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over- the- counter medications and other emergency situations.

“This is a stressful time for many Islanders, and we recognize that not everyone has access to social supports when impacted by COVID-19. We are making sure that everyone has someone to call if they require urgent assistance with basic needs.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Food Security Program If your family is facing challenges securing healthy food, this program can help. The program provides pre-cooked, reheatable meals for children that will be delivered directly to your home for the week of January 4 - 7 2022.

“We know that many families rely on the Healthy School Food Program to ensure that their children receive healthy, well-balanced meals,” says Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Life-Long Learning. “By working with the Department of Social Development and Housing, we are prepared to continue to offer meals to children most in need next week, and in the event that remote learning continues into the new year.”

Registration for the program will open today with the first three meals delivered Wednesday, January 5 and an additional three meals on Friday, January 7. To receive meals by Wednesday, you must register by end of day Monday. The program will operate until Friday, January 7 but may be extended.

The program operates on a self-referral basis. Any family facing challenges with food security is eligible to receive meals for children. Children must be able to consume solid food. Meals will be delivered between the hours of 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. to the address provided. We require that an individual be at the address to accept the meals.

Meals will not be left unattended for food safety reasons.

Media contact: Rebecca Gass Senior Communications Officer Department of Social Development and Housing rjgass@gov.pe.ca