Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,619 in the last 365 days.

Emergency isolation supports and food program available for Islanders

CANADA, December 30 - The Department of Social Development and Housing will offer ongoing emergency isolation supports and food delivery for Island families impacted by school closures.

Emergency Isolation Supports Any Islander who is currently impacted by COVID-19 with limited social supports, is encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. In the event that there is a gap in services available within the community, with the caller’s permission, 2-1-1 will provide a referral to the department of Social Development and Housing. This includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over- the- counter medications and other emergency situations. 

“This is a stressful time for many Islanders, and we recognize that not everyone has access to social supports when impacted by COVID-19. We are making sure that everyone has someone to call if they require urgent assistance with basic needs.”

-  Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Food Security Program If your family is facing challenges securing healthy food, this program can help. The program provides pre-cooked, reheatable meals for children that will be delivered directly to your home for the week of January 4 - 7 2022.

“We know that many families rely on the Healthy School Food Program to ensure that their children receive healthy, well-balanced meals,” says Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Life-Long Learning. “By working with the Department of Social Development and Housing, we are prepared to continue to offer meals to children most in need next week, and in the event that remote learning continues into the new year.”

Registration for the program will open today with the first three meals delivered Wednesday, January 5 and an additional three meals on Friday, January 7. To receive meals by Wednesday, you must register by end of day Monday. The program will operate until Friday, January 7 but may be extended. 

The program operates on a self-referral basis. Any family facing challenges with food security is eligible to receive meals for children. Children must be able to consume solid food. Meals will be delivered between the hours of 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. to the address provided. We require that an individual be at the address to accept the meals.

Meals will not be left unattended for food safety reasons.

Media contact: Rebecca Gass Senior Communications Officer  Department of Social Development and Housing rjgass@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Emergency isolation supports and food program available for Islanders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.