DSEC launches "My Statistics" Service

MACAU, December 31 - To facilitate ease of access to official statistics, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) revamped the previous “Personalised Webpage” and launched a new service “My Statistics” today (31 Dec), which enables users to save statistical indicators, tables and publications of their interest on the DSEC website, and obtain the latest statistics on their next login.

New Login Option with the “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR” Account

“My Statistics” is available on the DSEC website. Users may choose to log into the service with the account of “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR” (hereinafter referred to as “Common Access”) or using the previously registered account of “Personalised Webpage”. Should “Personalised Webpage” users wish to use their “Common Access” account to log into the service, they may link the two accounts after signing into “My Statistics”. By doing so, the saved items in the two accounts will automatically be combined, and users may then be able to log into “My Statistics” with their “Common Access” account from then on.

New Functionality Added to Access the Latest Issues of Scheduled Publications

“My Statistics” comprises “My Indicators”, “My Tables” and “My Publications”. Once logged into “My Statistics”, users can save statistical indicators, tables and publications from the DSEC website by clicking the “+” sign. Customised statistical tables compiled through the “Time Series Database” can also be saved to “My Statistics”. Users can have faster access to the latest statistics of their interest on “My Statistics” without the need to search through massive amounts of data.

Interested parties may access “My Statistics” through the DSEC website (www.dsec.gov.mo). DSEC will continue to enhance statistical work and provide better statistical services to meet the needs of data users. For enquiries, please call the statistics enquiry hotline at 8399 5311.