Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,620 in the last 365 days.

DSEC launches "My Statistics" Service

MACAU, December 31 - To facilitate ease of access to official statistics, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) revamped the previous “Personalised Webpage” and launched a new service “My Statistics” today (31 Dec), which enables users to save statistical indicators, tables and publications of their interest on the DSEC website, and obtain the latest statistics on their next login.

New Login Option with the “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR” Account

“My Statistics” is available on the DSEC website. Users may choose to log into the service with the account of “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR” (hereinafter referred to as “Common Access”) or using the previously registered account of “Personalised Webpage”. Should “Personalised Webpage” users wish to use their “Common Access” account to log into the service, they may link the two accounts after signing into “My Statistics”. By doing so, the saved items in the two accounts will automatically be combined, and users may then be able to log into “My Statistics” with their “Common Access” account from then on.

New Functionality Added to Access the Latest Issues of Scheduled Publications

“My Statistics” comprises “My Indicators”, “My Tables” and “My Publications”. Once logged into “My Statistics”, users can save statistical indicators, tables and publications from the DSEC website by clicking the “+” sign. Customised statistical tables compiled through the “Time Series Database” can also be saved to “My Statistics”. Users can have faster access to the latest statistics of their interest on “My Statistics” without the need to search through massive amounts of data.

Interested parties may access “My Statistics” through the DSEC website (www.dsec.gov.mo). DSEC will continue to enhance statistical work and provide better statistical services to meet the needs of data users. For enquiries, please call the statistics enquiry hotline at 8399 5311.

You just read:

DSEC launches "My Statistics" Service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.