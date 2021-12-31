Submit Release
News Search

There were 504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,640 in the last 365 days.

Yucreat zip-thru an additional 15K members within hours of Airdrop Launch

The Airdrop initiated by Yucreat on Dec 14th, 2021 has seen an essential inflow of people using the service to gain exposure to different markets.

We've been thru a lot and have endured lots of hardship with Covid claiming the health of a few of our team players. But in the end, we are now back where we wanted to be!”
— Liza Hardy from Yucreat Operations.
LUXEMBOURG, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Airdrop initiated by Yucreat on Dec 14th, 2021 has seen an essential inflow of people using the service to gain exposure to different markets. Yucreat has now opened its Mainnet to the public. After dealing with defection, health issues, project abandonment due to Covid, Yucreat is now ready to move forward and is gaining speed.

"We are now seeing a steady flow of people coming to Yucreat and looking at what the platform can do. But of course, it is the New Staking feature that is of the most interest to people.

"According to our projections after the Airdrop, we expect to reach around 100K members by the end of January, and that will be just in time for our upcoming private sale."

About Yucreat:

Yucreat is reinventing innovation by providing users with an easy and cheap way to make contacts, accomplish tasks, find skills, display results to potential employers, and empower resource owners. Yucreat unites Real Life production to a Collaborative environment with Defi. It offers crypto payments to freelancers, innovators and sellers. Thru its marketplace, Yucreat facilitates the process of innovation up to the market distribution.

Yucreat Whitepaper:

https://yucreat.gitbook.io/yucreat/whitepaper/yucreat-a-blockchain-peer-to-peer-supply-chain-for-ideas-skills-and-material-resources.

Coin Market Cap listing: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yucreat/

Join Yucreat Exchange Social Networks:

Telegram (Yucreat Official Channel) https://t.me/YucreatAnn

Telegram (Yucreat.org Platform Main Group) https://t.me/yucreat_com

Yucreat (YUCT) Bsc Token https://t.me/YucreatChat

Twitter https://twitter.com/yucreat

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/yucreat

Linktree https://linktr.ee/yucreat

Website https://yucreat.org/

Media Contact:

Matin Champagne
Yucreat Media Crew
email us here

You just read:

Yucreat zip-thru an additional 15K members within hours of Airdrop Launch

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.