Yucreat zip-thru an additional 15K members within hours of Airdrop Launch
The Airdrop initiated by Yucreat on Dec 14th, 2021 has seen an essential inflow of people using the service to gain exposure to different markets.
We've been thru a lot and have endured lots of hardship with Covid claiming the health of a few of our team players. But in the end, we are now back where we wanted to be!”LUXEMBOURG, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Airdrop initiated by Yucreat on Dec 14th, 2021 has seen an essential inflow of people using the service to gain exposure to different markets. Yucreat has now opened its Mainnet to the public. After dealing with defection, health issues, project abandonment due to Covid, Yucreat is now ready to move forward and is gaining speed.
— Liza Hardy from Yucreat Operations.
"We are now seeing a steady flow of people coming to Yucreat and looking at what the platform can do. But of course, it is the New Staking feature that is of the most interest to people.
"According to our projections after the Airdrop, we expect to reach around 100K members by the end of January, and that will be just in time for our upcoming private sale."
About Yucreat:
Yucreat is reinventing innovation by providing users with an easy and cheap way to make contacts, accomplish tasks, find skills, display results to potential employers, and empower resource owners. Yucreat unites Real Life production to a Collaborative environment with Defi. It offers crypto payments to freelancers, innovators and sellers. Thru its marketplace, Yucreat facilitates the process of innovation up to the market distribution.
Yucreat Whitepaper:
https://yucreat.gitbook.io/yucreat/whitepaper/yucreat-a-blockchain-peer-to-peer-supply-chain-for-ideas-skills-and-material-resources.
Coin Market Cap listing: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yucreat/
Join Yucreat Exchange Social Networks:
Telegram (Yucreat Official Channel) https://t.me/YucreatAnn
Telegram (Yucreat.org Platform Main Group) https://t.me/yucreat_com
Yucreat (YUCT) Bsc Token https://t.me/YucreatChat
Twitter https://twitter.com/yucreat
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/yucreat
Linktree https://linktr.ee/yucreat
Website https://yucreat.org/
Media Contact:
Matin Champagne
Yucreat Media Crew
email us here