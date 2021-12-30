Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Construction Jan. 3-7

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing street and ramp closures for Jan. 3-7 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane are being renovated/widened. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane closed overnight between Kuenzli Street and Galletti Way from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Jan.3-7.

MILL/SECOND STREET RAMP CLOSURES

Access from southbound I-580 to Second Street and/or Mill Street closed overnight from 8 p.m. Jan. 6 through 6 a.m. Jan. 7.

Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will remain available.

SPAGHETTI BOWL RAMP CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight from 8 p.m. Jan. 6 to 6 a.m. Jan. 7. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.