Vivoo Will Debut Groundbreaking At-Home Urinalysis Platform At CES 2022

Vivoo App

Wellness Tracker Instantly Translates Urine Test into Personalized Nutrition, Health and Lifestyle Advice

We have built the necessary technology and partnered with qualified doctors, dietitians, and nutritionists to help people live fuller and healthier lives” — Miray Tayfun, Co-Founder and CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivoo is poised to disrupt the future of customized health-and-wellness through their at-home urine test strips that provide deep health insights and personalized nutritional advice straight to customers’ phones. The product, set to unveil at CES 2022, January 5-8 in Las Vegas, is the first at-home wellness tracker that consists of urinalysis test strips and a mobile application.

“We have built the necessary technology and partnered with qualified doctors, dietitians, and nutritionists to help people live fuller and healthier lives,” said Miray Tayfun, Vivoo Co-Founder and CEO. “Our Vivoo App is an innovative combination of image processing, machine learning algorithms, and artificial intelligence. We want to help people and their loved ones make sense of changes in their health and understand what’s best for them.”

What Does Vivoo Track

Urine is a useful tool for understanding much about the human body. With Vivoo, one can track such body parameters as hydration, pH level, magnesium, calcium, vitamin C, salt consumption, UTIs, kidney, and liver functions, amongst others. These parameters can tell if one is sufficiently hydrated, and whether an individual is eating well, having a good nutrient balance, experiencing balanced chemistry, or possibly suffering from an infection, and much more.

Vivoo helps you take charge of your health in record-breaking time, just 2 minutes. That’s all the time it takes between taking a test and receiving the results on the app. It can truly be done anytime, anywhere.

How Does Vivoo Work?

Just 4 easy steps:

1. Order your Vivoo package, which includes 4 single-use urine strips, and download the free Vivoo App.

2. Urinate on the Vivoo strip and wait 120 seconds.

3. Take a picture of the strip via the Vivoo App.

4. Get your personalized nutrition advice in just seconds.

Vivoo will exhibit from Booth #8307 at CES 2022 (January 5-8 in Las Vegas) in Tech East at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC) North Hall, Health & Wellness. The company will also exhibit at CES Unveiled. The media-only showcase event will take place Monday, January 3, from 5:00 until 8:30 p.m. in the Shorelines Exhibit Hall at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

NOTE TO MEDIA:

To schedule an interview or CES 2022 in-person booth visit, please contact Melanie White Lyons, 202.557.9700, mwhitelyons@aboutbwf.com.

Additional information about Vivoo can be found on https://www.vivoo.io/ or @vivooapp across social media.