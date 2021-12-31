Spas of America's 13 New Spa Openings in 2022

Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort Aman Spa New York Thermëa spa village Whitby

2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the North American spa industry with the launch of many new spa and wellness openings.

The year ahead is full of new and exciting spa and wellness experiences waiting to be discovered.” — Craig Oliver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the fate of winter lockdown and 2022 travel plans remain unknown for the time being, the good news is that we can still dream. Spas of America, the largest spa and wellness travel website has announced 13 New & Exciting Spa Openings in 2022. "The year ahead is full of new spa and wellness experiences waiting to be discovered," says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. "While it’s difficult to list them all, these are some of the spa and wellness destinations we're excited to visit in the new year."

1. The Spa at Sec-he

In 2022, Palm Springs will usher in the exciting The Spa at Sec-he to celebrate the sacred Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring. The Spa at Sec-he promises to be one of the most unique and luxurious hot spring spas in the United States. This new spa will be the fifth bathhouse or spa at the site; the first one began operating in the late 1880s.

2. Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort

Across the valley in Desert Hot Springs, is the new Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort, where one can indulge in a mineral spring soak in a tub in the privacy of your own room. If you can’t spend the night, half-day spa suite rentals with in-room soaking tubs are an option. Guests who venture to the spa will find 30 therapies on the menu, and spa suite guests have 24-hour access to the Himalayan Salt Room.

3. Spa Montage Healdsburg

Northern California’s wine country will see the launch of two luxury spa resorts. Spa Montage Healdsburg is an 11,500-square-foot retreat featuring an array of services and amenities including 11 soothing treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a zero-edge pool.

4. Spa Talisa, Four Seasons Napa Valley

Less than an hour’s drive away in the historic mineral hot springs town of Calistoga, is Spa Talisa, Four Seasons Napa Valley. Here guests are encouraged to take in vineyard views while enjoying a soak in the Spa Garden whirlpool and detoxing on the outdoor steam decks.

5. Vettä Nordic Spa

Home of the original Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain in Collingwood, Canada’s most populated province will see two new Nordic spas open. In beautiful Horseshoe Valley, Vetta Nordic Spa offers an authentic Finnish hydrotherapy cycle of heat, cold, and relaxation. Indulge in a massage and be sure to visit the Nordic-inspired restaurant or in-spa bistro.

6. Thermëa Spa Village Whitby

Not to be outdone, Groupe Nordik, which operates the Nordic spa experiences Thermëa by Nordik Spa-Nature in Manitoba and Nordik Spa-Nature in Quebec, will unveil Thermëa Spa Village Whitby. This exciting new spa north of Toronto will unveil a brand-new experience, offering guests solace, peace, and refuge.

7. Six Senses Spa New York

Six Senses, the Asian hospitality brand known for its sustainable design and its Eastern wellness programming, is bringing Six Senses Spa New York to NYC’s High Line district. The spa features a vibroacoustic meditation dome, magnesium pool, and fitness studios.

8. Aman Spa New York

Two miles away, Aman will soon unveil its latest project, the spacious Aman Spa New York, in the historic Crown Building at 57th and Fifth Avenue. The spa will fill three storeys, with a dramatic 20-meter indoor swimming pool surrounded by fire pits and daybeds as its centerpiece.

9. The Aurum Catskills New York

Find your way out of the city to discover The Aurum Catskills New York, a boutique hotel and hammam. Set on 131 mountainside acres in Mount Tremper, its Aurum Therma, a Roman hammam and spa, is the focal point of the property and will offer a unique bathing experience.

10. Spa Montage Big Sky

Montana has been a popular refuge with visitors, and now there is another reason to visit - Spa Montage Big Sky. The spa will offer a respite from Big Sky's fresh-air adventures – any time of year. The spa offers a full-service salon, an indoor lap pool, heated plunge pools, and steam rooms.

11. The Pearle Hotel & Spa

A 30-minute drive from Toronto, The Pearle Hotel & Spa, a sister property to the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, is inspired by lakehouses of the past. The hotel sits on 300 feet of Lake Ontario shoreline in the heart of downtown Burlington. The spa offers a hammam steam room and indoor pool.

12. Awana Spa

On the site of the former Stardust Hotel and Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas has emerged as the most expensive property ever developed in Sin City, at $4.3 billion. At the resort’s Awana Spa you’ll find personalized treatments, immersive facilities, and unique wellness offerings.

13. Sensei Porcupine Creek Retreat

In Palm Springs’ Coachella Valley and set within the foothills of the Santa Rosa Mountains in Rancho Mirage, Sensei Porcupine Creek Retreat will bring you to a new level of well-being. The resort promises an exclusive six-star guest experience with 50 units on a 230-acre desert property.