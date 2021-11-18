Spas of America Launches New Online Experience
The new website connects consumers with North America's growing spa and wellness industry.
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The travel website, Spas of America, has launched a new technology platform making it easier for consumers to connect with the independent spa and wellness experiences they’re looking for. Guests are now empowered to search and discover spa resorts from across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, and connect with them directly - via their website, email, telephone, or social media. The site also helps consumers to discover spas in 14 categories including Beach, Casino, City, Country, Desert, Fitness, Golf, Health, Lake, Mineral Hot Springs, Mountain, Ocean, Weight Loss, and Wine, with more to follow.
“The past two years have been a difficult time for everyone,” says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. “Sometimes what we need most is a moment to gather and refocus. As the largest spa and wellness travel website, we wanted to reiterate the importance of our industry, the value of what we do, and raise the exposure of our spa partners across North America by creating an exciting new online experience.”
“Our moments are now. And the time to shine as an industry is today – delivering self-care and healthcare options that are personalized, preventative, and perfectly-curated with authenticity and intentionality,” says Grant Jones, Vice President of Wellness at STRATA Integrated Wellness, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “At a time in life when guests are seeking (and needing) relaxation and renourishment, we have an opportunity to share more than a transactional service; we can – and should – inspire guests with transformational, integrated Wellness Experiences that are founded upon care, compassion, and connection.”
Despite a pause in global travel in the past two years, a return to growth is expected. According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism was a $639 billion market in 2017 and is projected to grow to $919 billion by 2022. Wellness tourism grew by 6.5 percent annually from 2015 to 2017, more than twice as fast as tourism overall (3.2 percent annually, based on Euromonitor data).
About Spas of America
Launched in 2005, Spas of America is the largest spa and wellness travel website, showcasing the leading resort, hotel, and destination health spas across North America. Spas of America's audience is very targeted: 90% US and Canada; 70% female; 25-65 years of age (39 median); college educated; high household income; and lifestyle, health and travel oriented. Each year over one million consumers visit Spas of America’s digital properties. Discover your favorite spa and wellness experience at www.spasofamerica.com.
Spas of America’s 2022 Spa Collection is a selection of award-winning independent spa and wellness travel experiences from across North America.
Spas of America’s 2022 Spa Collection
Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach, California
Boathouse Spa and Baths, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, British Columbia
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami Beach, Florida
Crystal Spa, Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa, Thompsonville, Michigan
Elements Spa, Crystal Springs Resort, Vernon, New Jersey
Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario
The L Spa and Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta
The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pennsylvania
Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La Toronto, Ontario
Reflections Spa, Grand Cascades Lodge, Hamburg, New Jersey
Red Mountain Resort, St. George, Utah
The Rimrock Resort & Spa, Banff, Alberta
Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Blue Mountains, Ontario
Skaná, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, Verona, New York
Sole'renity Spa at the Artesian Hotel, Sulphur, Oklahoma
The Spa at Estancia La Jolla, California
The Spa at Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, Idaho
The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
The Spa at Wine & Roses, Lodi, California
Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Missouri
Spa Walden, Aurora, Ohio
STRATA Integrated Wellness, Garden of the Gods Resort, Colorado Springs, Colorado
The Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente, Rancho Mirage, California
Spa Terra at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California
Ste. Anne’s Spa, Grafton, Ontario
Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort, Mount Ida, Arkansas
Discover your favorite spa and wellness experience at www.spasofamerica.com.
Craig Oliver
Spas of America
+1 888-688-7727
info@spasofamerica.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other