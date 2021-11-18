Spas of America Launches New Online Experience

Strata Integrated Wellness, Garden of The Gods Resort, Colorado Spa Walden, Walden Inn & Spa, Ohio Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel, Crystal Springs Resort, New Jersey

The new website connects consumers with North America's growing spa and wellness industry.

We wanted to reiterate the importance of our industry, the value of what we do, and raise the exposure of our spa partners across North America by creating an exciting new online experience.” — Craig Oliver

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The travel website, Spas of America, has launched a new technology platform making it easier for consumers to connect with the independent spa and wellness experiences they’re looking for. Guests are now empowered to search and discover spa resorts from across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, and connect with them directly - via their website, email, telephone, or social media. The site also helps consumers to discover spas in 14 categories including Beach, Casino, City, Country, Desert, Fitness, Golf, Health, Lake, Mineral Hot Springs, Mountain, Ocean, Weight Loss, and Wine, with more to follow.

“The past two years have been a difficult time for everyone,” says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. “Sometimes what we need most is a moment to gather and refocus. As the largest spa and wellness travel website, we wanted to reiterate the importance of our industry, the value of what we do, and raise the exposure of our spa partners across North America by creating an exciting new online experience.”

“Our moments are now. And the time to shine as an industry is today – delivering self-care and healthcare options that are personalized, preventative, and perfectly-curated with authenticity and intentionality,” says Grant Jones, Vice President of Wellness at STRATA Integrated Wellness, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “At a time in life when guests are seeking (and needing) relaxation and renourishment, we have an opportunity to share more than a transactional service; we can – and should – inspire guests with transformational, integrated Wellness Experiences that are founded upon care, compassion, and connection.”

Despite a pause in global travel in the past two years, a return to growth is expected. According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism was a $639 billion market in 2017 and is projected to grow to $919 billion by 2022. Wellness tourism grew by 6.5 percent annually from 2015 to 2017, more than twice as fast as tourism overall (3.2 percent annually, based on Euromonitor data).

About Spas of America

Launched in 2005, Spas of America is the largest spa and wellness travel website, showcasing the leading resort, hotel, and destination health spas across North America. Spas of America's audience is very targeted: 90% US and Canada; 70% female; 25-65 years of age (39 median); college educated; high household income; and lifestyle, health and travel oriented. Each year over one million consumers visit Spas of America’s digital properties. Discover your favorite spa and wellness experience at www.spasofamerica.com.

Spas of America’s 2022 Spa Collection is a selection of award-winning independent spa and wellness travel experiences from across North America.

Spas of America’s 2022 Spa Collection

Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach, California

Boathouse Spa and Baths, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, British Columbia

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami Beach, Florida

Crystal Spa, Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa, Thompsonville, Michigan

Elements Spa, Crystal Springs Resort, Vernon, New Jersey

Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario

The L Spa and Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta

The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pennsylvania

Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La Toronto, Ontario

Reflections Spa, Grand Cascades Lodge, Hamburg, New Jersey

Red Mountain Resort, St. George, Utah

The Rimrock Resort & Spa, Banff, Alberta

Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Blue Mountains, Ontario

Skaná, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, Verona, New York

Sole'renity Spa at the Artesian Hotel, Sulphur, Oklahoma

The Spa at Estancia La Jolla, California

The Spa at Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, Idaho

The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

The Spa at Wine & Roses, Lodi, California

Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Missouri

Spa Walden, Aurora, Ohio

STRATA Integrated Wellness, Garden of the Gods Resort, Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente, Rancho Mirage, California

Spa Terra at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California

Ste. Anne’s Spa, Grafton, Ontario

Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort, Mount Ida, Arkansas

