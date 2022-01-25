Spas of America Unveils Top 50 Canada Spas of 2021

Ste. Anne's Spa, Grafton, Ontario Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Blue Mountains, Ontario

Canadian spa and wellness consumers stayed close to home in 2021, seeking out ‘socially distanced’ fresh-air travel experiences.

With over 500 acres of rolling hills and lush cedar forest, Ste. Anne’s Spa has been an ideal respite for people seeking to getaway.” — Jim Corcoran

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelers in Canada were drawn to the outdoors last year, as country, ocean, and mountain spa and wellness experiences proved the most popular. Spas of America's annual ranking of consumer preferences found people sought out outdoor fresh air, outside of most cities, but close to home.

Ontario captured the top three Canada Spas in 2021: Grafton's Ste. Anne's Spa was No. 1, the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa in Elora was No. 2, and Collingwood's Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain was No. 3. British Columbia spas rounded out the top five: Victoria's Boathouse Spa and Baths at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel was No. 4 and Vancouver's Willow Stream Spa at the Fairmont Pacific Rim was No. 5. With 18 spas, Ontario had the most spas in the Top 50 Canada Spas of 2021, while British Columbia followed with 15 spas. Quebec had eight spas, Alberta had six, Saskatchewan had two, and Manitoba had one.

“With over 500 acres of rolling hills and lush cedar forest, Ste. Anne’s Spa has been an ideal respite for people seeking to getaway. Years ago, we adopted a mission to ‘Bring the power of healing through human touch to the world,’” says Ste. Anne’s owner and general manager Jim Corcoran. “It seems as though this resonates today more than ever and in these challenging times.”

“For the Canadian spa and wellness industry, 2021 was a challenging but good year, with many hotel and resort spas reporting strong revenue, despite staffing challenges,” says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. “Consumers were affected by a partially opened economy and changing national and provincial travel guidelines, which created uncertainty. In turn, consumers responded by supporting regional and local spa and wellness businesses, especially drive-to destinations. Moving forward, we expect a strong year for the industry in Canada, as pent-up demand will bring out consumers seeking exciting spa and wellness experiences with a focus on fitness, health, and improved quality of life.”

Search for your favorite Canada spa at www.spasofamerica.com.

Spas of America’s Top 50 Canada Spas of 2021

1. Ste. Anne’s Spa, Grafton, Ontario

2. Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario

3. Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, The Blue Mountains, Ontario

4. Boathouse Spa and Baths, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, British Columbia

5. Willow Stream Spa, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver, British Columbia

6. Grotto Spa, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, Parksville, British Columbia

7. The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

8. Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La Toronto, Toronto, Ontario

9. 100 Fountain Spa, Pillar and Post, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

10. Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa, Courtenay, British Columbia

11. Manitou Springs Resort and Mineral Spa, Manitou Beach, Saskatchewan

12. Drift Spa, Black Rock Oceanfront Resort, Ucluelet, British Columbia

13. SpaTerre, The Josie Hotel, Rossland, British Columbia

14. The Spa at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper, Alberta

15. Spa Eastman, Eastman, Québec

16. The Spa at The Old Mill, Etobicoke, Ontario

17. Mokara Spa, The Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto, Ontario

18. The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Whistler, Whistler, British Columbia

19. Banff Upper Hot Springs, Banff, Alberta

20. The L Spa & Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta

21. Spa Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, Montréal, Québec

22. Guerlain Spa at Hotel X Toronto, Ontario

23. The Millcroft Inn & Spa, Caledon, Ontario

24. Willow Stream Spa, Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff, Alberta

25. Amatista Spa at Bear Mountain Resort, Victoria, British Columbia

26. Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Toronto, Toronto, Ontario

27. Sense A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver, British Columbia

28. Five Lakes Spa AVEDA at DoubleTree, Niagara Falls, Ontario

29. Nordik Spa-Nature, Old Chelsea, Québec

30. CHI the Spa at Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver, Vancouver, British Columbia

31. Vida Spa, The Sutton Place Hotel, Vancouver, British Columbia

32. The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto, Toronto, Ontario

33. Amba Spa at Deerhurst Resort, Huntsville, Ontario

34. Spa on the Twenty, Jordan Station, Ontario

35. The Spa InterContinental Toronto, Toronto, Ontario

36. Valmont Spa Hotel Birks, Montréal, Québec

37. Poets Cove Resort & Spa, Pender Island, British Columbia

38. Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa, Cambridge, Ontario

39. Spa St. James at The Ritz-Carlton Montreal, Montréal, Québec

40. Temple Gardens Mineral Spa, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

41. The Sidney Pier Hotel & Spa, Sidney, British Columbia

42. Spa Nordic Station, Magog, Québec

43. Spa by JW Marriott, Vancouver, British Columbia

44. Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Empress, Victoria, British Columbia

45. Thermëa by Nordik Spa-Nature, Winnipeg, Manitoba

46. Le Westin Resort & Spa, Tremblant, Mont-Tremblant, Québec

47. The Rimrock Resort & Spa, Banff, Alberta

48. Spa My Blend by Clarins, The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, Ontario

49. Scandinave Spa Mont-Tremblant, Québec

50. Kananaskis Nordic Spa, Turner Valley, Alberta

Source: Google Analytics, January 1–December 31, 2021. Rankings are determined by unique page views of global spa and wellness travel consumers who visit the Spas of America website throughout the year. www.spasofamerica.com