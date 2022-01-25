Spas of America Unveils Top 50 Canada Spas of 2021
Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario
Canadian spa and wellness consumers stayed close to home in 2021, seeking out ‘socially distanced’ fresh-air travel experiences.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelers in Canada were drawn to the outdoors last year, as country, ocean, and mountain spa and wellness experiences proved the most popular. Spas of America's annual ranking of consumer preferences found people sought out outdoor fresh air, outside of most cities, but close to home.
Ontario captured the top three Canada Spas in 2021: Grafton's Ste. Anne's Spa was No. 1, the Elora Mill Hotel & Spa in Elora was No. 2, and Collingwood's Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain was No. 3. British Columbia spas rounded out the top five: Victoria's Boathouse Spa and Baths at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel was No. 4 and Vancouver's Willow Stream Spa at the Fairmont Pacific Rim was No. 5. With 18 spas, Ontario had the most spas in the Top 50 Canada Spas of 2021, while British Columbia followed with 15 spas. Quebec had eight spas, Alberta had six, Saskatchewan had two, and Manitoba had one.
“With over 500 acres of rolling hills and lush cedar forest, Ste. Anne’s Spa has been an ideal respite for people seeking to getaway. Years ago, we adopted a mission to ‘Bring the power of healing through human touch to the world,’” says Ste. Anne’s owner and general manager Jim Corcoran. “It seems as though this resonates today more than ever and in these challenging times.”
“For the Canadian spa and wellness industry, 2021 was a challenging but good year, with many hotel and resort spas reporting strong revenue, despite staffing challenges,” says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. “Consumers were affected by a partially opened economy and changing national and provincial travel guidelines, which created uncertainty. In turn, consumers responded by supporting regional and local spa and wellness businesses, especially drive-to destinations. Moving forward, we expect a strong year for the industry in Canada, as pent-up demand will bring out consumers seeking exciting spa and wellness experiences with a focus on fitness, health, and improved quality of life.”
Search for your favorite Canada spa at www.spasofamerica.com.
Spas of America’s Top 50 Canada Spas of 2021
1. Ste. Anne’s Spa, Grafton, Ontario
2. Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario
3. Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, The Blue Mountains, Ontario
4. Boathouse Spa and Baths, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, British Columbia
5. Willow Stream Spa, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver, British Columbia
6. Grotto Spa, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, Parksville, British Columbia
7. The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
8. Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
9. 100 Fountain Spa, Pillar and Post, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
10. Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa, Courtenay, British Columbia
11. Manitou Springs Resort and Mineral Spa, Manitou Beach, Saskatchewan
12. Drift Spa, Black Rock Oceanfront Resort, Ucluelet, British Columbia
13. SpaTerre, The Josie Hotel, Rossland, British Columbia
14. The Spa at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper, Alberta
15. Spa Eastman, Eastman, Québec
16. The Spa at The Old Mill, Etobicoke, Ontario
17. Mokara Spa, The Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto, Ontario
18. The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Whistler, Whistler, British Columbia
19. Banff Upper Hot Springs, Banff, Alberta
20. The L Spa & Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta
21. Spa Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, Montréal, Québec
22. Guerlain Spa at Hotel X Toronto, Ontario
23. The Millcroft Inn & Spa, Caledon, Ontario
24. Willow Stream Spa, Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff, Alberta
25. Amatista Spa at Bear Mountain Resort, Victoria, British Columbia
26. Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
27. Sense A Rosewood Spa at Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver, British Columbia
28. Five Lakes Spa AVEDA at DoubleTree, Niagara Falls, Ontario
29. Nordik Spa-Nature, Old Chelsea, Québec
30. CHI the Spa at Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver, Vancouver, British Columbia
31. Vida Spa, The Sutton Place Hotel, Vancouver, British Columbia
32. The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
33. Amba Spa at Deerhurst Resort, Huntsville, Ontario
34. Spa on the Twenty, Jordan Station, Ontario
35. The Spa InterContinental Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
36. Valmont Spa Hotel Birks, Montréal, Québec
37. Poets Cove Resort & Spa, Pender Island, British Columbia
38. Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa, Cambridge, Ontario
39. Spa St. James at The Ritz-Carlton Montreal, Montréal, Québec
40. Temple Gardens Mineral Spa, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
41. The Sidney Pier Hotel & Spa, Sidney, British Columbia
42. Spa Nordic Station, Magog, Québec
43. Spa by JW Marriott, Vancouver, British Columbia
44. Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Empress, Victoria, British Columbia
45. Thermëa by Nordik Spa-Nature, Winnipeg, Manitoba
46. Le Westin Resort & Spa, Tremblant, Mont-Tremblant, Québec
47. The Rimrock Resort & Spa, Banff, Alberta
48. Spa My Blend by Clarins, The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, Ontario
49. Scandinave Spa Mont-Tremblant, Québec
50. Kananaskis Nordic Spa, Turner Valley, Alberta
Source: Google Analytics, January 1–December 31, 2021. Rankings are determined by unique page views of global spa and wellness travel consumers who visit the Spas of America website throughout the year. www.spasofamerica.com
Craig Oliver
Spas of America
+1 888-688-7727
email us here