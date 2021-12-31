NFTs4Charity Reveals “Unlockable Content” Included with Collectable Art NFTs by Award-Winning Artist Paul Michael Glaser
Auction winners will receive the NFT, an autographed print, and more. A portion of the auction proceeds benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.
The Paul Michael Glaser NFTs are not only a valuable addition to one’s art collection, but you can feel good knowing your purchase will save lives.”HARTFORD, CT, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, NFTs4Charity co-founder Lisa Fosdick revealed details of the unlockable content available to winning bidders of an NFT (non-fungible token) auction on OpenSea. The NFTs are based on digital paintings of Paul Michael Glaser, the writer, actor, director, producer, philanthropist, and award-winning artist well-known for his role as Detective Dave Starsky on the popular 1970s television series 'Starsky & Hutch.'
— Gerald Barker, Co-Founder, NFTs4Charity
Sixty percent of the proceeds will benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, the charity Paul’s late wife, Elizabeth, built to save her children and create a world free from HIV and AIDS. The auction closes Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 6 PM EST, and the minimum bid is 2.5 Ethereum (ETH).
Glaser generously offered two of his artworks for animation and minting of NFTs. Digital animator and fellow artist Trish Classe Gianakis collaborated with Glaser to produce the animation.
The NFT are based on Glaser’s “Eternal Circle,” and “Know My Name,” which recently won Best In Show First Place by The Costa Mesa Cultural Arts Committee in partnership with the City of Costa Mesa and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.
Both NFTs include the following unlockable content; physical items will be shipped to the winner’s home or office:
- Physical print of the digital painting, personalized and autographed by Paul Michael Glaser
- A private phone or Zoom conversation with Paul Michael Glaser
- A personalized and autographed copy of Glaser’s award-winning book, ‘Chrystallia and the Source of Light’
- A bundle of commemorative apparel from Dudley Rd., including a sweatshirt, t-shirt, hat, and coffee mug
- Vintage, circa 1970s, personalized and autographed photograph of Paul Michael Glaser as Detective Starsky
Gerald Barker, Fosdick’s business partner and co-founder, said, “The package we’ve put together with Paul is an extraordinary value. The digital prints alone are listed on Paul’s website for more than the floor price of the NFTs. Besides owning the physical art, hand signed by Paul, the successful bidder will be the first to own these exclusive, one-of-a-kind NFTs of Paul’s work. Throw in the personal call with Paul, the signed book, the Dudley Rd merch, combined with sixty percent of the proceeds going to an amazing charity fighting for an AIDS-free generation. It’s not only a valuable addition to one’s art collection, but you can feel good knowing your purchase will save lives.”
Interested art collectors unfamiliar with cryptocurrency or the OpenSea platform are invited to contact NFTs4Charity for personal, white glove assistance in getting set up to bid.
“Education is part of our mission, and we’re committed to personally assisting any interested bidders or buyers—even if they have no previous experience with NFTs,” said NFTs4Charity co-founder, Lisa Fosdick. “We believe technology should not be a barrier. Anyone interested deserves the opportunity to bid, and we’re here to provide whatever help they may need.”
The Paul Michael Glaser NFTs are viewable and available for bidding on OpenSea until Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 6PM EST.
Charities interested in developing a plan to incorporate NFTs and raise funds through this exciting new medium may contact Gerald Barker.
ABOUT NFTS4CHARITY
NFTs4Charity is dedicated to making the NFT donor process accessible and simple for charities. NFTs4Charity brings together impactful charities, amazing artists, 3D animators, NFT platforms, and other collaborators to leverage the NFT space for social good. By working with NFTs4Charity, charities gain a trusted partner to help navigate the rapidly developing and complex world of blockchain and NFTs. Visit NFTs4Charity.io and follow NFTs4Charity on Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more about this and other impactful and exciting projects in development.
